Ciroos Appoints SRE Pioneer Niall Murphy as Distinguished Engineer to Shape the Future of Autonomous Reliability

Industry heavyweight joins Ciroos : Niall Murphy brings decades of hyperscaler experience from Amazon, Google, and Microsoft to his new role as Distinguished Engineer.

: Niall Murphy brings decades of hyperscaler experience from Amazon, Google, and Microsoft to his new role as Distinguished Engineer. Bridging product and market : Operating at the executive level, Murphy will align Ciroos’s autonomous AI roadmap with the strategic needs of enterprise customers.

: Operating at the executive level, Murphy will align Ciroos’s autonomous AI roadmap with the strategic needs of enterprise customers. The author of SRE: Murphy co-wrote Site Reliability Engineering, the foundational text that created the definitive SRE framework used in industry today.





PLEASANTON, Calif., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ciroos , the AI teammate for enterprise site reliability teams, has named Niall Murphy as Distinguished Engineer, operating at the executive level to bridge Ciroos’s technical roadmap with the strategic needs of its enterprise customers. Murphy has three decades of experience in the industry, the majority of which he spent working on and leading site reliability engineering initiatives at Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.

In this role, Murphy will work with Ciroos’s product team, customers, and SRE community to keep the company accelerating in the AI SRE space. Murphy brings a unique vantage point to the role, having solved hands-on engineering problems at a hyperscaler level while leading global IT teams. Murphy will work directly with Ciroos’s product and engineering teams on technical roadmap decisions, while also engaging with the SRE community and enterprise customers to ensure that work reflects the true, pragmatic realities of modern software development and incident management.

“I’ve watched the AI SRE space explode over the past few years. It is incredibly noisy and energetic right now, but I believe Ciroos deeply understands the landscape,” said Murphy. “The founders built this from their own experience. They’re approaching this field differently than others by treating what they build as support for humans, not a replacement.”

Murphy co-wrote and edited several best-selling, award-winning books on networking, reliability, and machine learning, including Site Reliability Engineering , the book that introduced SRE to the industry, and its follow-up, Site Reliability Workbook . He also co-wrote Reliable Machine Learning , which won an MLOps Community award.

“Niall has been knee-deep in reliability for decades, from the early days of the Irish internet , to keeping S3 up during its first days at Amazon, to co-running the team behind the then-$20 billion-a-quarter Ads systems at Google, to leading Azure SRE at Microsoft,” said Ronak Desai, CEO of Ciroos. “He wrote the book people in this field actually use and look up to. Having someone who’s seen reliability from inside every major cloud and helped define the discipline, joining as a key leader is exciting. We’re looking forward to where we’re headed with Niall on board.”

Ciroos has grown its product suite in the last year, with Ciroos Signal Intelligence™ and Ciroos Deployment Intelligence™ as well as certified applications across major industry marketplaces, including AWS, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and Slack.

About Ciroos

Ciroos delivers an AI teammate for enterprise site reliability teams. This multi-agentic platform reasons across complex, multi-domain environments to identify contributing factors faster, reduce operational toil, and enable teams to build complex production systems with confidence. Ciroos is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, and supports 60+ enterprise-grade integrations including the leading observability, infrastructure, cloud, collaboration, identity and ITSM platforms. Learn more at ciroos.ai.