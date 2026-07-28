Biotech Division of Greenland Mines Announces Issuance of Patent in Canada for the Klotho Gene Therapy Platform Technology for Alzheimer’s and Aging

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML) ("Greenland Mines" or the "Company") today announced that Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada has granted Patent No. CA3,005,398, titled "SECRETED SPLICING VARIANT OF MAMMAL KLOTHO AS A MEDICAMENT FOR COGNITION AND MEMORY” covering technology exclusively licensed for worldwide commercialization from researchers at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and collaborating institutions. The issued patent protects the use of a human gene therapy using a nucleic acid gene sequence encoding the RNA splice variant protein called secreted Klotho or “s-KL”. The patent includes 42 granted claims of s-KL and its utility in treating several neurodegenerative diseases using a genetic-based therapy.

Because of epigenetic alterations that occur to DNA over a lifetime, the human Klotho gene gradually stops making the protein. The loss of the protein causes a cascade of events leading to diseases of aging. The Klotho-based therapies are being developed by the Company to bring the tissue concentrations of Klotho proteins back into the normal range of tissue concentrations found in normal healthy tissues. The objective is to prevent and/or treat diseases in tissues found in the brain, the heart, and other critical organs by returning those Klotho tissue levels to normal. Normal Klotho levels prevent many of the “Hallmarks of Aging” like telomer attrition, mitochondrial dysfunction, cell senescence, stem cell exhaustion and altered intercellular communication (altered transcription factor pathways). Klotho is often referred to as the “anti-aging gene”.

Dr. Joseph Sinkule, the Company’s founder and CEO, stated, "We continue to work with the Klotho gene and its two protein isoforms – secreted Klotho (s-KL) which is primarily produced in the human brain, and membrane-bound, soluble Klotho (m-KL) which is produced mainly in the kidneys. The patent in Canada further expands the Company's growing intellectual property platform supporting the Company’s Klotho-based therapeutic programs. The grant of 42 claims provides protection of the actual synthesis of the protein from the gene, the methods of delivery of the gene, and the utility of the RNA splice variant protein s-KL in the treatment of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, ALS, Dementia w Lewy bodies, Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Ataxia telangiectasia, post-stroke Dementia, post-brain traumatic Dementia, Senile Dementia, and craniocerebral trauma. This is great news for us, now that we have issued patents for KLTO-101 in all major markets including the US, China and Europe”, stated Dr. Sinkule. The product candidate covered by the new patent granted in Canada and elsewhere, KLTO-101, will begin process development and manufacturing in August of 2026. As announced previously, the Company has advanced KLTO-202 for the treatment of ALS, multiple sclerosis and other neuromuscular disorders to the GMP manufacturing stage and will begin interaction with the FDA and other regulatory authorities before the end of 2026.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is a Nasdaq-listed company with two operating divisions: (1) Mining, focused on the exploration and development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and, subject to closing of the previously announced transaction, the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium (Nd-Pr) rare earths project in southwest Greenland; and (2) Biotech, including Klotho's KLTO‑202 primary indication for ALS. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals, and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.



Forward‑Looking Statements

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