HERE Expands Enterprise Browser Security with Integrated Threat Detection and Response from Keep Aware

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERE Enterprise, the enterprise AI browser purpose-built as a governed workspace, today announced a strategic partnership with Keep Aware, a leader in enterprise browser security. The agreement brings Keep Aware’s browser-native threat detection, behavioral analytics and data loss prevention capabilities into the HERE environment, extending HERE’s existing governance and security controls with real-time visibility and response at the point of user interaction.

The partnership comes as enterprise adoption of generative AI and AI-enabled applications creates new categories of browser-based risk. Sensitive data can move into unapproved tools, credentials can be exposed through increasingly sophisticated social engineering, and security teams often lack context around the user interactions that precede an incident. By combining HERE’s governed workspace with Keep Aware’s browser-native visibility and response capabilities, organizations can apply more precise controls at the point where users interact with applications, data and AI.

Security has been central to HERE from its inception. The HERE Enterprise Browser already provides built-in controls including process isolation, screenshot and screen-share restrictions, print controls and granular copy-paste governance, helping organizations control how sensitive information moves within and beyond the browser. At the same time, HERE is rich with productivity features, like Supertabs and Supersearch, to minimize the friction evident in most secure browsers, ensuring organizations never have to choose between security and productivity. Trusted by more than 90% of global financial institutions and used across highly regulated sectors including government, defense and healthcare, HERE was built for environments where governance, auditability and data control are operational requirements.

Together, HERE and Keep Aware are now extending enterprise browser security across four critical areas:

Browser-native threat detection and response. Identify suspicious activity and intervene against phishing, credential theft and other high-risk interactions directly in the browser.

Identify suspicious activity and intervene against phishing, credential theft and other high-risk interactions directly in the browser. Adaptive data protection. Prevent sensitive data loss with granular alert, warn, and block policies based on user, group, application, website and context.

Prevent sensitive data loss with granular alert, warn, and block policies based on user, group, application, website and context. Control over uploads, downloads and data entry. Govern how files, credentials and corporate information move through web, SaaS and AI applications.

Govern how files, credentials and corporate information move through web, SaaS and AI applications. Behavioral visibility and security intelligence. Give security and compliance teams richer browser telemetry and insight into risky browser activity, shadow IT applications and emerging patterns of user-driven risk.

“HERE was built for organizations where security is non-negotiable, such as the banks, hospitals, government agencies and defense organizations that cannot afford to get it wrong,” said Mazy Dar, CEO of HERE. “This partnership raises that bar again. By combining HERE’s governed workspace with Keep Aware’s browser-native threat intelligence and response capabilities, we’re giving customers a more complete way to control risk at the point where users, data, applications and AI actually meet.”

The agreement goes beyond a standard technology integration. HERE will also market and deliver the combined capabilities to customers worldwide, support evaluations and proofs of concept, and provide frontline technical support for HERE-led engagements. The companies will also maintain ongoing product alignment through a joint committee focused on customer requirements, integration priorities and future enhancements.

“This is not a marketplace listing or a loose integration,” said Steve Mocarski, CTO of HERE. “We are aligning go-to-market, customer support and product development around a shared view of where enterprise security is heading. Keep Aware brings exceptional depth in browser-based threat detection and response, and together we can make those capabilities part of a much broader governed workspace strategy.”

“We built Keep Aware to operate where the work actually happens — inside the browser,” said Ryan Boerner, CEO of Keep Aware. "HERE built its enterprise browser around a governed workspace model that aligns closely with our own. Because HERE is designed to meet the governance and control requirements of highly regulated enterprises, this partnership delivers Keep Aware’s browser protection to some of the most security-conscious organizations in the world."

About HERE Enterprise

HERE is the enterprise AI browser purpose-built as a governed workspace — one that gives employees unified access to their applications and AI, and gives organizations the control to deploy and govern both. By bringing applications, data, workflows and AI into one secure environment, HERE helps organizations increase productivity, strengthen security and maintain control without lock-in or fragmentation.

Trusted by more than 90% of global financial institutions and with customers across government, defense, healthcare and other highly regulated industries, HERE is the technology layer that connects and governs how modern work gets done. HERE created the FDC3 interoperability standard, now open sourced under FINOS, part of the Linux Foundation. Learn more at here.io.

About Keep Aware

Keep Aware is at the forefront of securing the browser, recognizing that the web browser is the primary workspace for modern and AI-driven work. Keep Aware Browser Security delivers detection and response across every work and AI browser, turning the browser into a first-class security control.

The platform observes real browser behavior to detect modern, browser-native attacks. It protects GenAI usage, enforces fine-grained controls over browser activity, and stops identity threats, phishing, social engineering, and malicious extensions—without disrupting productivity. By securing how work actually happens, Keep Aware enables organizations to confidently adopt SaaS and GenAI while defending against browser-based threats.

Media contact:

Mitra Roknabadi

press@here.io