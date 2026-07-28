BreachRx Appoints Former Palo Alto Networks Sales Leader John Zilinskas as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BreachRx , the leader in cyber incident response management (CIRM), today announced the appointment of John Zilinskas as Chief Revenue Officer. Zilinskas will lead BreachRx’s global revenue strategy and go-to-market execution as enterprises modernize how they prepare for, coordinate, and manage high-consequence cyber incidents and other disruptive events.

Zilinskas brings decades of enterprise technology sales experience, including nearly two decades in cybersecurity. Most recently, he led sales at Seemplicity, where he helped expand enterprise adoption of the company’s security remediation platform. Earlier, Zilinskas held senior sales leadership positions at Palo Alto Networks, Symantec and IBM.

Throughout his career, Zilinskas has built and scaled high-performing sales organizations, developed new enterprise sales motions and helped customers connect complex security capabilities to their most important business priorities.

“John understands how to build durable growth around emerging and increasingly essential cybersecurity categories,” said Andy Lunsford, co-founder and CEO of BreachRx. “He has spent his career helping enterprises translate security technology into measurable business value, and he knows what it takes to earn the trust of sophisticated security leaders. His experience will be instrumental as we expand adoption of the BreachRx Rex Platform and establish enterprise incident response management as a foundational part of the modern security stack.”

Cyber incidents are becoming faster, more frequent and more simultaneous as adversaries use AI to expand the volume and sophistication of attacks. At the same time, compressed regulatory reporting timelines, executive liability, legal scrutiny and growing business disruption have raised the stakes of every response.

These pressures extend incident response far beyond the security operations center. Legal, privacy, IT, communications, risk, executive leadership, and the board must work from a shared understanding of the incident, execute defined responsibilities and document consequential decisions as events unfold. Yet many enterprises still coordinate that work through static plans, email, chat, spreadsheets and disconnected business systems.

“Security leaders are facing more pressure than ever to respond quickly, coordinate across the business and make defensible decisions under scrutiny,” said Zilinskas. “BreachRx is addressing that challenge with a platform that redefines how enterprises manage their most consequential incidents. Sustainable growth comes from a healthy, authentic culture and a rigorous operating framework, and I see a tremendous opportunity to build a go-to-market organization that reflects those principles while establishing BreachRx as the defining brand in enterprise incident response.”

The Rex Platform gives organizations an agentic AI incident command center for managing the full enterprise response. Rex establishes clear ownership, generates dynamic action plans, coordinates workflows across stakeholders, embeds regulatory intelligence, protects sensitive communications, and maintains a real-time, defensible system of record. At the center of the platform is Maestro, an orchestration agent that maintains incident context and coordinates specialized AI agents across the response lifecycle. Together, these capabilities help organizations accelerate decision-making and execution while preserving human oversight, approvals, and accountability.

For more information about BreachRx or to schedule a demonstration, please visit www.breachrx.com .

About BreachRx

BreachRx offers the Rex Platform, an agentic AI platform that helps enterprises respond to cyber incidents and other disruptive events. As AI-driven threats increase the volume, speed, and simultaneity of incidents, organizations are now facing a continuous state of disruption. Enterprise response is even more mission-critical, and Rex elevates incident response to a coordinated, enterprise-wide capability spanning security, IT, legal, communications, and executive leadership. The platform provides intelligent agents to manage the response—clarifying ownership, adapting playbooks, and coordinating stakeholders as incidents evolve. Organizations can manage scale, reduce chaos, and maintain control under pressure. The result is faster, more consistent response and confident, defensible decisions at scale. For more information, visit www.breachrx.com.

Media Contact

Susie Dougherty for BreachRx

BreachRx@marketbridge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b095b7f2-0a51-46ed-9114-3bdbb06e14e1