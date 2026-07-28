FIVE IRON GOLF CELEBRATES OPENING OF LIVERPOOL STREET VENUE AT LONDON'S BROADGATE CAMPUS

London, UK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following The Open Championship, Five Iron Golf , the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, is celebrating the successful opening of Five Iron Liverpool Street, its newest London location at British Land 's Broadgate campus. Since opening to the public on July 21, the venue has brought Five Iron Golf's signature blend of technology, hospitality and entertainment to one of London's busiest business districts, giving golfers the opportunity to play some of the world's most iconic courses, including Royal Birkdale, on its state-of-the-art simulators.

Located at 1 Finsbury Avenue, steps from Liverpool Street Station and the Elizabeth Line, the new venue spans approximately 7,000 square feet, plus an additional 1,000-square-foot outdoor terrace, strengthening the brand's growing footprint across the United Kingdom.

The venue features eight Trackman golf simulators offering access to hundreds of world-renowned golf courses alongside interactive games including football, clay pigeon shooting and zombie dodgeball. Guests can also enjoy lessons, clinics, leagues, a full-service bar and kitchen, and flexible programming designed to welcome everyone from experienced golfers and corporate groups to first-time players and social visitors alike.

Demand for Founding Memberships has been strong, with only a limited number of the £199 membership tier remaining.

Situated within Broadgate, a 32-acre mixed-use campus owned and managed by British Land, Five Iron Golf Liverpool Street is positioned in one of London's most dynamic commercial districts. Home to more than 30,000 daily workers across finance, law, fintech, media and technology, Broadgate combines premier retail, dining and leisure offerings with direct access to Liverpool Street Station, creating an ideal destination for after-work recreation, client entertainment and social gatherings.

"We've wanted to bring Five Iron to London for a long time, and Broadgate felt like the right place to start," said Jared Solomon, co-founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. "It brings together a vibrant business community, an incredible hospitality scene and a growing golf culture, creating the perfect opportunity to introduce even more people to the game in a way that's welcoming, social and uniquely Five Iron."

"As one of Five Iron's earliest supporters, I've watched this brand redefine what golf can be," said Eric Parker, UK CEO of Five Iron Golf. "London has been ready for a more modern, inclusive approach to the game, one that welcomes everyone, from experienced golfers to after-work social groups. We're thrilled to bring that to Broadgate and create a space where people connect through sport and hospitality."

A former precious metals trader in both London and on Wall Street, Parker became involved with the brand's U.S. business before bringing the concept to the United Kingdom, launching what he describes as his "career 2.0" and introducing its hospitality-driven approach to urban golf across the UK.

Designed with London's professional community in mind, the venue is accepting bookings for corporate outings, networking events, team-building experiences and private celebrations. Multiple reservable event spaces, including The Clubhouse, can accommodate up to 60 guests and feature a dedicated simulator, flexible dining space and a large presentation screen for meetings, presentations and watch parties.

A full-service bar and kitchen complement Five Iron Golf's hospitality-first experience, creating a destination equally suited for business meetings, happy hours, celebrations and nights out.

Beyond golf, the venue will emphasize growing the game through inclusive programming and partnerships, including collaborations with Skratch Women , founded by Caroline Shukla, as well as WeAre54 and Golf Saudi surrounding this summer's PIF London Championship . The venue also plans to collaborate with the Eastern City Business Improvement District and support the City of London Corporation's Destination City growth strategy as it becomes part of the Broadgate community.

Following its successful opening, Five Iron Golf plans to host a larger media and community celebration in September following the summer holiday season.

Five Iron Golf Liverpool Street is located at:

1 Finsbury Avenue

London EC2M 2PF

For more information, visit FiveIronGolf.com or follow @FiveIronGolf on social media.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by Coral Tree Partners, North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, with locations across 20 states and 7 countries. Known for its industry-leading simulators, premium hospitality, expert instruction, and vibrant community, Five Iron Golf offers an elevated experience for golfers of all skill levels. Whether guests are practicing, playing, competing, or celebrating, Five Iron seamlessly blends golf, entertainment, and hospitality under one roof. Learn more at fiveirongolf.com .

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