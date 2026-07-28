SINTX Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), a leader in advanced silicon nitride ceramics and advanced material technologies, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, after the market close. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the Company’s second quarter 2026 performance. Management participants will include Eric Olson, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, and Kevin Trask, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may access the conference call and webcast as follows:

Webcast: The live webcast will be available on the Events & Webcasts page of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.sintx.com and may also be accessed directly here .

Telephone: Participants who wish to join by telephone should register in advance using the Conference Call Registration link. Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in information and a unique PIN.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the call on the Events & Webcasts page of the Company’s investor relations website.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its biomaterial platforms, visit www.sintx.com .

About SINTX

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is an advanced ceramics company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride biomaterials, composites, devices, and related technologies for medical and other high-value applications. SINTX’s technologies are supported by peer-reviewed research, a patent portfolio, U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities and strategic industry relationships. The Company’s business includes proprietary biomaterials and medical device technologies, as well as contract manufacturing and other advanced ceramics opportunities. SINTX’s product portfolio includes the FDA-cleared SINAPTIC® Foot & Ankle Implant System for reconstructive surgery.

SINTX Contacts: