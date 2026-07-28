Ataccama names Emisha an authorized Value-Added Distributor across India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama , the data trust company, today named Emisha its authorized Value-Added Distributor (VAD) across India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Building on an eight-year relationship, the expanded partnership will help organizations modernize their data foundations and accelerate AI initiatives with trusted, high-quality data.

Across South Asia, organizations are accelerating investment in AI, cloud modernization, and agentic transformation. Gartner forecasts public cloud spending in India will reach $17.5 billion in 2026 as enterprises continue investing in AI-ready infrastructure. Yet modern technology alone cannot overcome fragmented, inconsistent, or poorly governed data. Bain & Company reports that nearly 90% of technology leaders believe their data foundations are too weak to scale, making trusted data one of the biggest barriers to realizing AI's business value.

Closing that gap takes more than technology. It requires experienced local partners who understand how to implement trusted data foundations in complex enterprise environments, connecting modern platforms with existing business processes, governance, and operating models.

Ataccama and Emisha will help organizations reduce implementation complexity, accelerate time to value, and establish the trusted data foundations required to scale AI with confidence.

Rather than stitching together separate tools for data quality, observability, cataloging, lineage, governance, reference data, and master data management, organizations can access all of these data management capabilities with Ataccama. An embedded AI agent in the Ataccama platform acts as a digital data steward, automating repetitive work such as building data quality rules, enriching metadata, generating documentation, and recommending remediation so organizations can build trusted, AI-ready data up to 9x faster without growing their teams. For partners like Emisha and the customers they serve, that means spending less time integrating tools and more time accelerating business and AI outcomes.

Under the agreement, Emisha becomes Ataccama's VAD across India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. In addition to leading regional sales, Emisha will provide implementation, customer success, technical enablement, and partner development. It will also grow a network of local systems integrators, resellers, and consulting firms to deliver Ataccama's platform across the region.



"Organizations across South Asia aren't struggling to find AI technology; they're working to establish the trusted data foundations that make AI successful," said Jessica Goulart , VP of Partnerships at Ataccama. Every successful AI initiative depends on reliable, governed data. Emisha brings the regional expertise and delivery capability to help customers modernize with confidence, accelerate AI adoption, and realize business value faster. Together, we're making it easier for organizations across South Asia to turn trusted data into better business outcomes."

Since 2018, Emisha has partnered with Ataccama to deliver enterprise data trust initiatives for customers supporting organizations from proof of concept through production deployment. The company has also developed implementation accelerators, including an SAP Data Quality Accelerator now used across Ataccama's global partner ecosystem, helping customers deploy trusted data capabilities faster.



"Across the Indian Subcontinent, we continue to see organizations accelerating their AI and digital transformation initiatives, but many face the same challenge: data that isn't yet trusted or fit for purpose," said Vikram Tandon , Director at Emisha. "While leadership has embraced AI as a strategic priority, project teams are often slowed by inconsistent customer, supplier, and product data. Our focus has always been on helping customers establish trusted, high-quality data foundations that enable these initiatives to move forward with confidence. Expanding our partnership with Ataccama allows us to combine deep regional expertise with a market-leading agentic data trust platform, enabling organizations to accelerate AI adoption, modernize their data landscape, and realize business value faster."

The expanded partnership strengthens Ataccama's presence across South Asia, giving enterprises greater access to local expertise for building trusted data foundations that accelerate AI adoption.

To learn more about how Ataccama and Emisha help organizations accelerate trusted data initiatives, read " What is the SAP Data Quality Accelerator? Deploy trusted SAP data up to 80% faster ."

Learn more at ataccama.com .

About Ataccama

Ataccama provides the only end-to-end agentic data trust platform that helps organizations accelerate AI, reduce risk, and modernize data at enterprise scale. Ataccama ONE sits between enterprise data and AI orchestration, ensuring every model, agent, and business decision is powered by trusted data. The platform unifies data quality, observability, catalog, lineage, reference data management, and master data management in a single solution, while the embedded ONE AI Agent acts as a digital data steward that automates repetitive data management work. Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality, the 2026 Forrester Wave™ for Data Quality Solutions, and the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama helps the world's leading enterprises trust their data so they can accelerate AI. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .