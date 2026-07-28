IP Fabric’s ServiceNow Integration Keeps CMDB Continuously Accurate and Updated

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Fabric , the leading network digital twin platform, announced that its ServiceNow CMDB integration is now available directly in the ServiceNow Marketplace . Network teams and tools rely on CMDB (configuration management database) data to determine what actually exists in their networks.

Most CMDBs diverge from network reality by 20-40% . This gap often consists of unmanaged devices, connections, and configurations, which can inflate operational and capital expenditures, while also posing a risk to security and regulatory compliance. IP Fabric’s ServiceNow integration solves this problem by importing data from IP Fabric’s network digital twin into your ServiceNow CMDB, exposing any gaps between your CMDB and your network reality. This integration anchors the CMDB to your actual network, ensuring that every team, tool, and workflow in the network management ecosystem is always working from the most complete and accurate data.

“Network security, operations, and compliance teams have long struggled with the effects of poor CMDB accuracy, ranging from unnecessary operational expenses to heightened security and regulatory compliance risks,” said Pavel Bykov, co-founder and CEO of IP Fabric. “IP Fabric offers an easy solution to this problem by building a digital twin of your network from end-to-end. This digital twin can be used to validate the contents of your ServiceNow CMDB against your network’s actual state and behavior.”

IP Fabric Automates CMDB Accuracy

CMDBs struggle to discover complex, multi-vendor networks and can’t reliably map Layer 2–Layer 3 topologies. As a result, CMDBs can’t give you a complete picture of your network on their own.

IP Fabric takes a different approach to network discovery, using read-only access to map every device, connection, and configuration from core to edge to cloud. IP Fabric uses this discovery data to build a vendor-neutral model of your actual network state and behavior, which can be compared against your ServiceNow CMDB to surface any discrepancies like:

Devices that appear only in IP Fabric.

Devices that appear only in ServiceNow.

Devices that appear in both IP Fabric and ServiceNow, but that have differences between them.





IP Fabric also calculates an overall trust score, which reflects the overlap between your CMDB and your actual network. When you have a high trust score, you can govern your network confidently, knowing that every team, tool, and workflow is contextualized by the most complete and up-to-date understanding of your network.

Customers can download IP Fabric’s ServiceNow integration through the ServiceNow Marketplace . Learn more on the IP Fabric blog .

About IP Fabric

IP Fabric is the leading network digital twin platform, offering a continuously validated view of cloud, network and security systems to improve stability, security and spend. Within minutes, the platform creates a unified view of devices, state, configurations and interdependencies, normalizing multi-vendor data and revealing operational truth through automated intent checks. By uncovering risks and providing actionable insights, IP Fabric empowers enterprises to accelerate IT and business transformation while reducing costs. Trusted by industry leaders like Red Hat, Major League Baseball and Air France, IP Fabric delivers the foundation for end-to-end network governance. Learn more at ipfabric.io and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Geena Pickering

Look Left Marketing

ipfabric@lookleftmarketing.com

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Why is CMDB Accuracy Such a Pervasive Problem?

Most CMDBs are incorrect about 20-40% of the infrastructure. This is because they rely heavily on manual updates, which can happen days or weeks apart. CMDB discovery is also limited; it can’t discover all the vendors in your network, and isn’t able to reliably map Layer 2–Layer 3 dependencies, resulting in an incomplete picture of your network.

Why Does CMDB Health Matter?

CMDBs don't exist in isolation; they feed into everything from your budget to your security and regulatory compliance. If you’re not confident in your CMDB accuracy, that could mean you’re paying maintenance fees for devices that are no longer in your network, or missing a misconfigured security policy that an auditor will uncover later.

For example, even a 10% discrepancy between your CMDB and your actual network could lead to:

On the other hand, if you are able to trust your CMDB, it opens the door to cost savings, confident budget planning, and continuous proof of compliance.

How Does IP Fabric’s ServiceNow Integration Work?

The integration compares IP Fabric’s network digital twin against your ServiceNow CMDB data. It maps devices, interfaces, adapters, and Layer 1–Layer 3 links to the appropriate CMDB CI (Configuration Item) classes to create a shared view of CMDB health through device counts, discrepancy reporting, and a trust score that measures your CMDB’s alignment with your actual network. All of this information can then be used to manually or automatically update your CMDB.

Can I Use IP Fabric to Update My ServiceNow CMDB?

Yes. IP Fabric’s ServiceNow integration can surface any inconsistencies between your CMDB and your actual network. From there it can automatically update your Network Gear Table using data from your latest IP Fabric discovery.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff0dadc9-f317-4617-8f1a-e100a03c61f3

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6eac149f-266c-416d-b2fb-c2eba2d8d79e