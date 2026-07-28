Insight Partners Leads Investment in Spur Intelligence as Demand for Real-Time IP Insights Surges

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Intelligence , a leader in IP intelligence, today announced it has secured a $200 million dollar investment from Insight Partners, a global software investment firm. The investment reflects Insight’s overall confidence in the IP Intelligence market, Spur’s leadership position, as well as its best in class product portfolio. The investment will be applied to every aspect of the business to accelerate and scale operations.

The investment comes as demand has skyrocketed for better visibility into anonymized and obfuscated internet traffic. Organizations increasingly struggle to distinguish legitimate users from activity routed through VPNs, residential proxies, bot networks, and other infrastructure designed to bypass traditional controls across fraud and security workflows. Spur’s 2026 IP Intelligence Study found that 94% of organizations encountered anonymizing VPNs or residential proxies in security incidents, while nearly half plan to implement, upgrade, or purchase a commercial IP intelligence solution within the next 12 months.

Spur provides infrastructure-aware IP intelligence that helps security and fraud teams identify when network connections are being intentionally obscured and turn those signals into actionable context. Its platform delivers intelligence through APIs, data feeds, session enrichment, and integrations designed for real-time decisioning and operational workflows. Built on continuous observation and analysis of anonymizing infrastructure, Spur’s intelligence is rooted in real-world network behavior and attribution, which AI models cannot replicate.

“We’re in the middle of a massive shift in fraud prevention,” said Thomas Krane, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “As sophisticated criminal VPNs, residential proxy networks, and anonymization infrastructure proliferate, organizations are increasingly operating with a critical blind spot: they can see the activity, but not the infrastructure behind it. Spur is uniquely positioned to solve that problem. The company has built one of the most comprehensive and actionable intelligence layers for understanding the true origin of internet traffic, giving security and fraud teams the visibility they need to make faster, more confident decisions. We're excited to partner with Spur as they define and lead this rapidly growing category.”

Scaling Spur’s IP Intelligence Platform to Meet Enterprise Demand

Insight Partners has a long history of helping software companies scale through operational expertise, strategic guidance, and investment across product, go-to-market, customer success, and leadership operations. With Insight’s support, Spur plans to expand investment across product development, intelligence coverage, integrations, and enterprise operations as the company continues scaling its platform and customer footprint.

“Demand for high-fidelity IP intelligence is accelerating as organizations struggle to understand the true source and intent behind internet traffic,” said Kevin Hickey, CEO of Spur. “Insight recognized this critical problem early. They understand both the scale of the market opportunity and the technical depth required to solve it well. With Insight’s experience helping software companies grow, we’re positioned to expand faster while continuing to deliver the accuracy and context our customers rely on. We're excited that co-founders Riley Kilmer and Ethan Smith and the world-class research and engineering teams are continuing to build the next generation of IP intelligence.”

About Spur Intelligence

Spur delivers the highest-fidelity IP intelligence available to detect anonymized, proxied, or otherwise obscured internet traffic, empowering you to stop fraud, fake users, and threats. Designed by expert security researchers and engineers, Spur elevated VPN attribution, bot detection, and residential proxy tracking to protect the most mission-critical government and commercial systems in the world. To learn more about Spur, visit the website .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of December 31, 2025, the firm has over $90B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

spur@lookleftmarketing.com