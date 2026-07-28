FEMSA Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced today its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2026.

Reporting Segments Update: In our continuous effort to improve our disclosure, we have updated FEMSA’s reporting segment structure to better reflect the scale, stage of development, and strategic differentiation of our various operations. This updated structure should provide investors with greater visibility into the drivers of performance across our operations. Our updated reporting segments are as follows: i) OXXO Mexico; ii) Americas & Mobility which now includes all OXXO operations outside of Mexico (Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru and the U.S.), as well as the fuel operations in Mexico and the U.S; iii) Europe; iv) Health; and v) Coca-Cola FEMSA. Only segments i) and ii) changed relative to our previous reporting structure.

FEMSA: Total consolidated revenues grew 9.3% and Income from operations increased 7.2% compared to 2Q25.

and compared to 2Q25. OXXO Mexico: T otal revenues grew 11.8% and Income from operations increased 12.3% versus 2Q25.

and versus 2Q25. SPIN: Spin by OXXO had 11.5 million active users 1 representing 22.1% growth compared to 2Q25 while Spin Premia had 29.1 million active loyalty users 2 representing 9.4% growth compared to 2Q25, and an average tender at OXXO Mexico of 50.4% which increased from 45.8% in 2Q25.

representing compared to 2Q25 while representing compared to 2Q25, and an average tender at OXXO Mexico of which increased from 45.8% in 2Q25. COCA-COLA FEMSA: Total revenues grew 4.7% and Income from Operations increased 9.1% against 2Q25.



Financial Summary for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2026

Change vs. comparable period

Total Revenues Gross Profit Income from Operations Same-Store Sales As Reported 2Q26 YTD26 2Q26 YTD26 2Q26 YTD26 2Q26 YTD26 FEMSA Consolidated 9.3% 7.8% 7.8% 7.3% 7.2% 6.5% OXXO Mexico 11.8% 10.1% 10.2% 10.8% 12.3% 15.6% 9.5% 7.9% Americas & Mobility 17.4% 15.3% 16.9% 21.2% (88.0%) (57.7%) 11.4%3 8.2%3 Europe (3.8%) (2.0%) (6.6%) (4.1%) (7.3%) (2.5%) (5.7%) (4.3%) Health 2.2% 1.6% (8.7%) (9.3%) (57.7%) (36.7%) 0.7% 0.3% Coca-Cola FEMSA 4.7% 3.1% 8.8% 6.9% 9.1% 3.6% Comparable(A) FEMSA Consolidated 10.1% 9.3% 8.8% 8.9% 11.7% 11.9% OXXO Mexico 11.8% 10.1% 10.2% 10.8% 12.3% 15.6% 9.5% 7.9% Americas & Mobility 11.6% 11.1% 5.5% 12.9% (29.0%) 8.1% 17.6%3 16.6%3 Europe 3.2% 2.4% 0.2% 0.1% (0.5%) 2.7% 1.9% 0.9% Health 4.8% 5.7% (5.1%) (4.8%) (54.1%) (30.6%) 6.2% 6.7% Coca-Cola FEMSA 6.6% 8.1% 10.7% 11.9% 11.1% 8.2%



Jose Antonio Fernández Garza-Lagüera, FEMSA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:



“During the second quarter, we delivered a strong set of results, led by an encouraging performance at OXXO Mexico and continued momentum across many of our retail platforms, while Coca-Cola FEMSA navigated a still-challenging environment due to weak consumer demand and tax increases in Mexico that was more than offset by robust performances in South America.

We should highlight the quarter at OXXO Mexico, which delivered double-digit revenue and profit growth and, importantly, a return to positive customer traffic after several quarters of decline. While the World Cup provided a positive contribution during the quarter, we believe there was additional improvement supported by stronger execution across regions, commercial initiatives focused on key traffic-driving categories, and the consumer-centric strategy we began implementing during the second half of last year as we refocus on the customer at the center of everything we do. Beyond OXXO Mexico, we continue to be encouraged by the momentum of our growth platforms, with Bara setting a record for store openings and our OXXO operations in Colombia and Brazil advancing steadily toward the unit economics that will allow us to accelerate expansion with confidence.

As we look ahead, and despite still facing a soft consumer environment in Mexico, and not enjoying the tailwind of the World Cup, we like our current momentum across most of our business units, and we are cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year even if it will be more subdued. While we recognize it will present its share of challenges, we are confident that the strength of our geographically diversified platform, together with the strategic and operating initiatives we have put in place and which are already bearing fruit, position us well to continue executing against our long-term strategy in pursuit of sustainable, profitable growth.”

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Our second quarter 2026 Conference Call will be held on: Tuesday, July 28, 2026, 11:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Mexico City Time). The conference call will be live through our Zoom link. For registration, please visit:



Registration: https://bit.ly/FEMSA_2Q26 If you are unable to participate live, the conference call audio will be available on https://femsa.gcs-web.com/financial-reports/quarterly-results





ABOUT FEMSA

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in two core sectors, retail and beverages. In retail, FEMSA is present through four divisions: i) OXXO Mexico, operating the largest small-format store chain in Mexico; ii) Americas & Mobility, which includes its OXXO convenience store operations across Latin America and the United States, as well as its gas station business in Mexico and the United States; iii) Europe, operating convenience and foodvenience formats in five European countries; and iv) FEMSA Health, which includes drugstores and related activities in four Latin American countries. In Mexico, OXXO’s operations are enhanced by, and comprise a customer-focused ecosystem with Spin, a digital platform that leverages the OXXO store network to provide Mexican consumers with access to digital financial services, including Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other initiatives. In the beverage sector, FEMSA participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 369,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.

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(A) Please refer to page 12 for our definition of “comparable” and a description of the factors affecting the comparability of our financial and operating performance.

1 Active User for Spin by OXXO: Any user with a balance or that has transacted within the last 56 days. Active User for Spin Premia: User that has transacted at least once with OXXO Premia within the last 90 days.

2 Tender: OXXO MXN sales with Spin Premia redemption or accrual / Total OXXO MXN Sales, during the period.

3 Currency-neutral. Only includes merchandise. Same-store sales includes a weighted average of OXXO Colombia, Chile, Peru and the U.S.A.