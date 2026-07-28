Minerals Technologies Inc. Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Announces New 10-Year Targets

Company achieved all environmental targets with successful enterprise-wide transformation





67 percent of new products have sustainable profile





Delivered world-class and company-best safety performance



NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”), a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company, today announced the publication of its 18th Sustainability Report to highlight its environmental, safety, and community achievements. It also announced its new 10-year environmental targets.

“Achieving all 12 of the environmental targets we established in 2018 is a significant milestone for MTI and reflects years of enterprise-wide operational improvements and innovation. Building on that success, we are proud to launch a new set of 10-year environmental targets that will guide our sustainability efforts through 2035,” said Douglas T. Dietrich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our focus remains not only on reducing our own environmental footprint, but also on delivering solutions that help our customers address critical sustainability challenges. The unique combination of our minerals, technologies, and application know-how provide natural ingredients and products that tackle PFAS remediation, create renewable fuels and sustainable aviation fuel, repurpose waste into value-added products, sequester CO 2 , and improve workplace safety.”

Sustainability Report Highlights

Since announcing its initial set of environmental targets, MTI:

Reduced Scope 1 emissions by 34 percent (versus a 25 percent target) and Scope 2 emissions by 42 percent in absolute terms and by 54 percent in terms of intensity (versus a 40 percent target for each)

Converted 34 percent of fuel oil usage into renewable alternatives and reduced coal usage by 70 percent

Reduced landfill waste by 44 percent, more than doubling the company’s 20 percent reduction target, while diverting ~56,000 tons of waste through beneficial reuse

Reduced water withdrawal by 31 percent and water discharge by 56 percent (versus a 20 percent target for each)

Captured over 1 million metric tons of waste CO 2 extracted from customers’ and MTI’s own exhaust annually, then sequestered it into consumer products



In addition, in 2025 67 percent of the company’s new products, defined as products commercialized in the last five years, had a sustainable profile, helping customers reduce emissions, minimize waste, or improve resource efficiency.

Safety Record and Community Engagement

In 2025, MTI achieved a new company-best safety record, with a recordable injury rate of 0.54, which is a world-class performance and the lowest-ever in the company’s history, and a lost workday injury rate of 0.14. 92 percent of MTI’s sites operated injury-free throughout the year. MTI believes that every injury is preventable and continues to strive towards its goal of achieving zero injuries.

Another key element of MTI’s sustainability efforts is the work the company’s employees do at the local level by participating in a wide variety of community activities, volunteering for charitable causes, and donating funds and materials. Sites around the world also placed a special focus on supporting communities’ access to clean water.

New 10-Year Environmental Targets

Building on the successful achievement of the 2025 environmental targets, many of which exceeded MTI’s original ambitions, the company established a new set of 10-year targets covering the 2025 to 2035 period.

These targets reflect insights gained through execution on prior goals, enhancements to environmental data and accounting methodologies, and a more comprehensive understanding of MTI’s highest-impact activities across emissions, water, and waste. They are designed to drive continued progress through a balanced approach that combines absolute reductions with intensity improvements, enabling the company to manage environmental impacts while supporting business growth.

Details on the new 10-year targets and the full Sustainability Report are available on MTI’s website at mineralstech.com/sustainability.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) is a global, technology-driven specialty minerals company that sources, manufactures, sells, and distributes a wide range of minerals and mineral-based products and services. We utilize our global mineral reserves, combined with our core technologies and applications, to deliver innovative products that are an essential part of everyday life. We serve customers in consumer and industrial markets worldwide, have 4,000 employees in 34 countries, and reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2025. For further information, visit www.mineralstech.com.

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