Niber Technologies Strengthens Commercial Leadership to Accelerate Ingredient Brand Strategy





SINGAPORE and MUNICH, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niber Technologies, Southeast Asia's first industrial-scale manufacturer of PFAS-free electrospun nanofiber membranes, today announced the appointment of Jochen Lagemann as Chief Commercial Officer, effective 1 August.



Following the recent announcement of its strategic ingredient branding initiative, Niber is now taking the next step in executing that vision. Lagemann's appointment strengthens the company's commercial leadership as it prepares to scale global adoption of its ingredient brand. He brings more than 25 years of international experience building and scaling ingredient brands across the performance apparel and textile industry, with deep expertise spanning apparel brands, garment manufacturing, advanced materials, and global commercial development.



“Earlier this month, we shared our vision of building a structured ingredient brand around our electrospinning platform,” said Jaemin Park, Co-founder of Niber Technologies. “Bringing Jochen on board is the next logical step in turning that vision into commercial reality. His experience in scaling ingredient brands will help us build lasting partnerships and establish Niber as the preferred technology platform for the world's leading performance brands.”



“With the strategic foundation for our ingredient brand now established, the next priority is execution,” added Richard Beck, President of Niber Technologies. “Jochen's appointment brings exactly the commercial leadership we need to translate our technology platform and brand strategy into long-term partnerships with the world's leading performance brands. This is the natural next step in building the market presence and industry trust we set out to create.”



As part of the appointment, Niber is establishing its first European presence in Munich, Germany, where Lagemann will be based to lead engagement with brand, manufacturing, and value-chain partners globally.



Strategic Commercial Leadership



Lagemann brings a rare combination of experience across performance textiles, advanced materials, and ingredient branding, complemented by first-hand expertise on both the garment manufacturing and brand sides of the value chain. Building on a proven track record of scaling ingredient brands through strategic partnerships, he will own Niber's global commercial growth , defining and executing commercial strategy, sharpening product positioning, and leading go-to-market execution. Through strategic account development and the build-out of the sales organization across priority international markets, Lagemann will drive Niber's establishment as a leading ingredient brand in its category.



Commenting on his appointment, Jochen Lagemann said: “What attracted me to Niber is that the company is thinking beyond developing an exceptional material — it is building the foundations of a true ingredient brand. That requires more than great technology; it requires trust, strong partnerships, and a clear value proposition across the entire value chain. My role is to translate Niber's electrospinning platform into lasting commercial relationships with global brands and establish it as a recognized benchmark for next-generation PFAS-free performance materials.”

ABOUT NIBER TECHNOLOGIES

Niber Technologies is an advanced materials company manufacturing PFAS-free electrospun nanofiber membranes for performance textiles. Singapore-incorporated with manufacturing and R&D operations in the Philippines, the company serves customers across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Founded in 2019 by Jaemin Park and Jaehyung Park, Niber’s proprietary electrospinning technology enables the production of ultra-lightweight, highly breathable membranes at industrial scale.

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Contact:

Niber Technologies

discovery@niber.tech

www.niber.tech

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c39646c3-7d40-4bab-a36e-2e69acea42c8