Businessolver Introduces AI-powered Client Onboarding and Universal Data Gateway, Reducing Implementation Effort by 40%

Denver, CO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Businessolver®, the leading benefits administration technology company, today announced major advancements in AI-powered onboarding and real-time benefits data connectivity, helping organizations reduce implementation effort, improve accuracy, and ease the project burden traditionally associated with changing benefits administration platforms.

Powered by Sofia, Businessolver’s proprietary intelligence layer, these innovations address the complex challenges of onboarding and data exchange. Together, they help employers move from manual workflows, spreadsheet-based reconciliations, fragmented processes, and disconnected systems that cause delay, introduce risk, and increase administrative burden.

Businessolver’s latest innovations help organizations modernize that approach through:

A service-led model that keeps human expertise at the center of implementation

AI-powered onboarding that reduces client effort, surfaces issues earlier, and improves quality

Real-time data exchange across carriers and partners

Intelligent automation embedded throughout onboarding and integration workflows

Businessolver is helping employers move beyond legacy approaches with a modern operating model built around intelligent automation, connected data, and expert service.

“Technology should reduce complexity,” said Rae Shanahan, Chief Strategy Officer at Businessolver. “For too long, employers have been forced to navigate disconnected systems, manual processes, and time-consuming data management. By embedding intelligence into onboarding and data exchange, we’re helping clients reduce effort, improve confidence, and focus more of their time on strategic outcomes rather than administrative work.”

One example of that approach is Universal Data Gateway, Businessolver's new integration framework designed to simplify and modernize the exchange of benefits data across employers, carriers, and ecosystem partners. MetLife is the first carrier connected to Universal Data Gateway, helping accelerate the industry's shift toward real-time benefits data exchange.

“As benefits programs become more robust, employers need solutions that simplify administration and help them operate more efficiently,” said Jamie Madden, Senior Vice President, Workforce Engagement and Benefits Connectivity, MetLife. “Enhancing ease of doing business remains a key priority for MetLife, and deeper connectivity with benefits administration platforms is an important part of that strategy. By becoming the first carrier connected to Businessolver's new integration framework, the Universal Data Gateway, we're helping create a more seamless exchange of benefits data that can reduce friction, improve efficiency and better support employers in meeting the needs of their workforce.”

AI-powered onboarding reduces implementation effort by 40%

Businessolver’s AI-powered onboarding experience combines intelligent automation with implementation expertise to reduce the manual effort traditionally required by employer stakeholders. By automating data interpretation, validation, testing, and discrepancy tracking, organizations can spend less time on administrative project work while maintaining confidence in implementation quality.

Rather than asking employer teams to recreate every rule, translate every requirement, or chase every issue, Businessolver uses AI to interpret plan materials and surface inconsistencies, risks, and decision points earlier in the process. Businessolver implementation specialists then validate outputs, guide recommendations, and keep clients focused on key decisions.

Businessolver’s AI-powered onboarding approach includes:

Full population validation rather than sample-based testing

AI-generated test cases based on real-world scenarios

Early detection of discrepancies across eligibility, payroll, rates, and configuration

Built-in tracking of discrepancies and estimated savings

Expert validation at critical decision points

The result is a more focused and predictable onboarding experience: less time explaining, more time deciding, and fewer late-stage surprises.

“Implementations in this industry have traditionally required significant effort from employers while carrying considerable operational risk,” said Carey McKenzie, Chief Client Officer at Businessolver. “Our AI-powered approach reduces the administrative project burden clients have to carry while keeping Businessolver experts at the center of validation and guidance. The goal is not to remove people from the process, it is to make implementation more focused, more predictable, and more confidence-building from the start.”

Universal Data Gateway establishes the foundation for real-time benefits connectivity

Businessolver also introduced the Universal Data Gateway, a modern integration framework designed to transform how benefits information moves across employers, carriers, and ecosystem partners.

Historically, benefits administration has relied on scheduled file transfers, manual monitoring, and reconciliation processes that can delay updates and increase operational complexity. Universal Data Gateway replaces that model with a configurable framework supporting APIs, EDI, flat files, XML, JSON, and other data formats through a common integration architecture.

Instead of waiting for nightly or weekly file transfers, enrollment and demographic information can move automatically as transactions occur, creating a more connected and responsive ecosystem. For employers and partners, this means less manual monitoring, improved visibility into data movement, faster issue resolution, and greater confidence that benefits data is being exchanged accurately.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time, transaction-driven data exchange instead of scheduled file transfers

A carrier-agnostic framework that scales across partners and integrations

Configurable mapping and transformation that reduces implementation effort

AI-assisted validation, testing, and automation

Enhanced visibility into integration performance and data quality

The initial rollout includes integrations with consumer accounts and carrier partners, with additional carrier expansion planned. Early rollout metrics demonstrate significant operational efficiency gains, with certain data transformation processes completed in minutes instead of hours and an initial error rate of less than one percent.

Together, AI-powered onboarding and Universal Data Gateway represent the next phase of Businessolver’s strategy to modernize the benefits ecosystem. By combining advanced technology with human expertise, Businessolver helps employers reduce complexity, improve outcomes, and create a more anticipatory benefits experience.

About Businessolver

Businessolver is an independently owned benefits technology company advancing a more proactive, connected, and anticipatory benefits experience. Through a secure SaaS platform, governed intelligence, and an always-on service model designed to act early and stay aligned, Businessolver helps organizations reduce complexity, strengthen engagement, and deliver consistent outcomes across total wellbeing. With more than two decades of innovation, Businessolver unifies people, data, and operations so that insights turn into action—and benefits work better for employers, employees, and partners.