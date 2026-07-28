STRATA Skin Sciences Appoints Medical Device Commercial Leader Erica Jordan as Chief Executive Officer

HORSHAM, Pa., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”), a global leader in excimer laser therapy dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, has appointed industry veteran Erica Jordan as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 12, 2026.

STRATA chairperson Dr. Uri Geiger stated, “Erica has a proven record of expanding and transforming sales operations in large markets. We look forward to collaborating closely with Erica as she brings STRATA into its next era and translates the historical expanded CPT Code coverage into commercial success. I also want to thank Dr. Dolev Rafaeli for his long tenure as CEO and building the foundation of Strata Skin Sciences”

Erica Jordan is a strategic commercial leader with a focus on partnering with providers to enable care and improve business practices. She is well versed in revitalizing organizations by increasing revenue, scaling operations, expanding markets, transforming sales and commercial teams, and launching innovative products and services in diverse markets. She has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to cross-functional collaboration and meaningful customer engagement, excelling in aligning teams with shared goals and navigating matrix organizations to achieve corporate objectives.

"STRATA has what many companies spend years trying to build: proven clinical outcomes, established reimbursement, and a commercial partnership model that removes the capital barrier for dermatology practices," said Ms. Jordan. "My focus will be on scaling the commercial organization so that more practices — and ultimately more patients who are candidates for these therapies — have access to them."

Prior to joining STRATA, Ms. Jordan served as Chief Commercial Officer for Revance Therapeutics, spearheading sales, marketing (B2B and B2C), operations, corporate communications, investor relations, corporate strategy, and business excellence in domestic and international markets. Prior, she served as Metrex president at Envista Holdings (former Danaher Company). She has held leadership positions within the sales and marketing functions at leading organizations, including Change Healthcare (now part of Optum), Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Medical, Siemens Medical Solutions, and GE Healthcare. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System. STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. STRATA Skin Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

5 Walnut Grove Drive, Suite 140, Horsham, PA 19044

(215) 619-3200 | ir@strataskinsciences.com | strataskinsciences.com