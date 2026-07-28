Chery Group Surpasses 20 Million Global Sales Milestone; Premium Brand LUXEED Embarks on Global Journey

WUHU, China, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 2026 marks a landmark milestone for Chery Group, as its cumulative global sales exceed 20 million units. Over 29 years of development in the automotive sector, Chery has witnessed and driven innovative upgrades within China’s auto industry, forging a global development path of “From China to the World”. Backed by the Group’s profound technological expertise and established global market presence, LUXEED — Chery’s premium new energy brand focused on intelligent premium mobility — targets the global high-end new energy vehicle market. Centered on extreme driving pleasure, beyond-class enjoyment, and ultimate intelligence, LUXEED creates forward-looking intelligent premium mobility solutions tailored to global consumers, serving as Chery’s core strategic platform to penetrate the global premium automotive segment.

A pioneer of Chinese automakers going global, Chery has maintained leading growth across the industry. In 2007, Chery became the first Chinese automotive brand to achieve cumulative sales of over one million units. It subsequently hit successive milestones of 2 million, 3 million and 5 million units, steadily advancing toward the 20-million sales threshold. In the first half of 2026, Chery Group exported 943,800 vehicles, representing a year-on-year increase of 71.5%. The brand has set new records for monthly vehicle exports from China for four consecutive months, with one Chery vehicle shipped overseas every 17 seconds. Its products are now available in more than 130 countries and regions worldwide. Extensive global deployment and widespread customer recognition continue to strengthen Chery’s international competitiveness.





In the newly released 2026 Fortune China 500 list, Chery Auto made its debut as a publicly listed company, ranking 87th, with its Return on Equity (ROE) topping the automotive industry.

Building on the Group’s global strengths, LUXEED has rolled out a systematic overseas strategy. Designating 2026 as its inaugural year for global expansion, the brand adopts a phased, region-specific rollout plan. It aims to establish marketing and service infrastructure in key overseas regions by 2027 and gradually build comprehensive global operational capabilities.

In early July 2026, LUXEED hosted the global media test drive of the LUXEED R7 at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Bolstered by outstanding product capabilities, the model won wide acclaim from international media and industry key opinion leaders (KOLs). The event helped rapidly build premium brand awareness overseas and laid a solid reputation foundation for subsequent market entry and channel development.





Moving forward, drawing on Chery’s mature global industrial ecosystem and robust operational performance, LUXEED will steadily expand its overseas footprint with superior product strength at its core and a global service system as its backbone, continuously delivering new value in premium intelligent mobility.

For more information:

LUXEED International Brand Department

Mr. Qiao Jiantao

Email: qiaojiantao@luxeedinternational.com

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