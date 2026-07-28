LeaseLock Surpasses $17 Billion in Leases Secured and Expands Insurance Panel with Two Global A-Rated Carriers

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseLock, the pioneer of lease insurance for rental housing, has surpassed $17 billion in leases secured and expanded its insurance panel with the addition of two A-rated international carriers. Together, these milestones reflect growing demand for modern risk management alternatives that offer important choices, better align protections with actual risk, and create a more seamless and affordable leasing experience.

"Our mission is to move financial burden off of the American family while protecting the country’s rental housing assets," said Janine Steiner Jovanovic, CEO of LeaseLock. "Affordability and property protection should not be competing priorities. Our growth proves that they don't have to be. We’ve expanded our insurance panel to meet increasing demand for our solution, as it distinctly removes housing barriers for renters while delivering the security housing providers need."

As affordability challenges intensify, the security deposit is placing growing financial pressure on renters without fully addressing the risk properties are trying to manage. Nearly half of renter households are cost-burdened, with the median renter having just $1,800 in liquid savings ($300 for low-income renters), making move-in costs a significant hurdle.

Meanwhile, financial predictability ensures housing providers can sustain their properties. Supported by its expanded carrier network, LeaseLock’s program provides financial relief for renters, insurance-backed asset protection for housing providers, and a risk management model for the modern rental industry. Unlike most deposit alternatives, with LeaseLock lease insurance there are no qualification barriers nor post-tenancy debt collection.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock is the pioneer of lease insurance for rental housing, removing financial barriers for renters while ensuring reliable protection for housing providers. Trusted by property owners and operators nationwide, LeaseLock has secured over $17 billion in leases to advance a more efficient, accessible, and sustainable housing system. For more information, visit LeaseLock.com .