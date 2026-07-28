ABM and LaGuardia Gateway Partners Launch Autonomous Robotics Pilot at Terminal B, Setting a New Standard for Airport Guest Experience





NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering and infrastructure solutions, announced today the launch of a robotics program at LaGuardia Airport’s award-winning Terminal B. In partnership with LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the operator of Terminal B, ABM is introducing both autonomous inspection and cleaning robots — including one of the first robotic quadruped “dogs” to be deployed in a U.S. airport terminal.

The pilot program is the latest step in ABM’s long-standing collaboration with LGP to deliver world-class guest experiences and operational excellence. Terminal B has already achieved global recognition as the first terminal in North America to earn the prestigious 5-Star Rating from Skytrax and was named the “World’s Best New Airport Terminal” in 2023.

Building on the successful deployment of the ABM Performance Solutions integrated facilities model and ABM Connect™ for Aviation, which leverage sensor data, IoT, and AI to optimize operations, the ABM robotics deployment will further enhance safety, efficiency, and the passenger experience across Terminal B.

Robotics in Action at Terminal B

The pilot features three advanced robotic platforms, designed to complement and support ABM’s human workforce and elevate the terminal environment:

Robotic Dog – In partnership with Skild.ai, ABM is deploying a four-legged inspection robot, marking one of the first appearances of a robotic dog in an American airport. Skild AI is building a general-purpose robot brain for any robot morphology and task. Passengers may see the robot inspecting airport facilities, where it will quietly and efficiently support ABM staff in maintaining a safe, clean, and welcoming space.



– In partnership with Skild.ai, ABM is deploying a four-legged inspection robot, marking one of the first appearances of a robotic dog in an American airport. Skild AI is building a general-purpose robot brain for any robot morphology and task. Passengers may see the robot inspecting airport facilities, where it will quietly and efficiently support ABM staff in maintaining a safe, clean, and welcoming space. Autonomous Floor Scrubbers – Complementing the inspection role of the robotic quadruped dog, these purpose-built scrubbers, in partnership with CenoBots, leverage advanced 3D LiDAR navigation and intelligent mapping to deliver consistent, high-quality floor cleaning. With the ability to run up to six hours autonomously, automatically recharge, and minimize downtime, the scrubbers help ABM redeploy staff to higher-value guest-facing tasks, while ensuring Terminal B continues to set the industry standard for cleanliness.



– Complementing the inspection role of the robotic quadruped dog, these purpose-built scrubbers, in partnership with CenoBots, leverage advanced 3D LiDAR navigation and intelligent mapping to deliver consistent, high-quality floor cleaning. With the ability to run up to six hours autonomously, automatically recharge, and minimize downtime, the scrubbers help ABM redeploy staff to higher-value guest-facing tasks, while ensuring Terminal B continues to set the industry standard for cleanliness. Autonomous Vacuums: Complementing the floor scrubbers, these dual-function autonomous units, deployed in partnership with CenoBots, use advanced navigation and intelligent mapping to capture both fine dust and larger debris across high-traffic terminal areas. Designed for continuous operation with self-charging capability, they help reduce manual effort, improve cleaning consistency, and enable ABM team members to focus on higher-value, guest-facing tasks, while maintaining Terminal B’s industry-leading standard of cleanliness.





Together, these platforms demonstrate how robotics, AI, and ABM Connect for Aviation work in unison to enhance facility performance, deliver measurable ROI, and create meaningful improvements in the passenger journey.

“Airports are among the most dynamic environments in the world, and Terminal B is the perfect stage to demonstrate how robotics, AI, and data integration can transform facility operations,” said Sean Bromfield, President of Aviation, ABM. “This pilot underscores ABM’s leadership in anticipating our clients’ evolving needs and investing in real, ROI-driven innovation. Robotics and AI are not about replacing people but empowering them—freeing our teams to focus on the work that most directly impacts travelers and strengthens the guest experience.”

“LaGuardia Terminal B has become a global benchmark for excellence in guest experience, and this robotics pilot takes our innovation commitment to the next level,” said Suzette Noble, Chief Executive Officer, LaGuardia Gateway Partners. “We are proud to partner with ABM to test emerging technologies that align with our vision for a smarter, safer, and more seamless airport journey.”

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit www.abm.com

About LaGuardia Gateway Partners

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP) is the private manager and developer of the new award-winning, state-of-the-art LaGuardia Terminal B. LGP is composed of Vantage Group and Meridiam for development and equity investment with Vantage Group leading the terminal management.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is undertaking a historic redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport, of which Terminal B is one part. LGP won the bid issued by the Port Authority to deliver the extensive capital redevelopment project of Terminal B and provide worldclass terminal facilities and operations for passengers and airlines. In 2022, the $5.1B Terminal B project – a public-private partnership – finished on time and budget. In 2023, LaGuardia Terminal B became the first airport terminal in North America to be awarded a perfect 5-star rating for customer experience by Skytrax.

LaGuardia Terminal B is home to Air Canada, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Porter Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

ABM

media@abm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d107e476-1ece-4a38-ae0e-2344089d1e46