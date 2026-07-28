ATAI Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of AtaiBeckley to Eli Lilly

MONSEY, N.Y., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Monsey law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of AtaiBeckley, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATAI) (“AtaiBeckley”) to Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”), pursuant to which AtaiBeckley shareholders will receive $6.75 per share in cash, plus a contingent value right (“CVR”) worth up to an additional $2.50 per share.

Notably, the sale price with the CVR is well below the price targets of multiple Wall Street analysts covering AtaiBeckley before the sale was announced, including:

Patrick Trucchio of H.C. Wainwright ($25.00 price target)

Sumant Kulkarni of Canaccord Genuity ($17.00 price target)

Jay Olson of Oppenheimer ($16.00 price target)

Eddie Hickman of Guggenheim ($16.00 price target)

Harry Gillis of Berenberg Bank ($14.00 price target)



(Source: TipRanks)

Moreover, shareholders have expressed disappointment in the sale price on the Seeking Alpha investment website. One shareholder complained, “Man, did they sell out cheap.” A second asserted that “even at $50.00 per share, it would be a steal for Eli Lilly.”

If you remain an AtaiBeckley shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed acquisition, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/ataibeckley/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the AtaiBeckley Board of Directors acted in the best interests of AtaiBeckley shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the cash consideration and CVR structure agreed upon are fair to AtaiBeckley shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage AtaiBeckley stockholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com