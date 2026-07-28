Vita Pop Announces Official U.S. Launch Event in Kansas City This September, Bringing a New Generation of Soda to America

Kansas City, MIssouri, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANSAS CITY, MO. — September 2026 — Vita Pop, the fast-growing modern soda brand that has gained traction across Europe, announced its official launch in the United States, marking a major milestone in the company's global expansion and introducing American consumers to a new generation of soda built for the way they live today.





The launch comes as consumer preferences continue to shift toward products that deliver both enjoyment and better ingredients, creating one of the fastest-growing categories in the beverage industry. With distribution across more than 15 countries and placements in over 5,000 retail locations throughout Europe, Vita Pop is entering the U.S. market with strong international momentum and will soon be available at retailers nationwide. Vita Pop will be available for purchase via Amazon, TikTok Shop, and www.VitaPopSodas.com September 2026.





As part of its U.S. expansion, Vita Pop also announced that global entrepreneur and entertainment icon Armando Christian Pérez, known worldwide as Pitbull, has joined the company as its Global Strategic Partner.





"It's an honor to officially join Vita Pop as Global Strategic Partner," said Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull). "This partnership is about changing the game with flavor, culture, music and health. We're building another worldwide brand together."





Pérez joins Vita Pop with a proven track record of building globally recognized brands and cultural movements, bringing his entrepreneurial expertise and international influence to support the company's next phase of growth.





For decades, consumers have been asked to choose between the soda they love and the ingredients they want. Traditional soft drinks deliver familiar taste but are often loaded with sugar and artificial ingredients, while many better-for-you beverages prioritize wellness at the expense of flavor and cultural relevance. Vita Pop believes consumers shouldn't have to choose.





Built with a flavor-first philosophy, each can of Vita Pop delivers five grams of prebiotic fiber, approximately 50 calories, and up to 70% less sugar than traditional soft drinks—all without artificial sweeteners. Every can also provides 100% of the recommended daily value of vitamins B3 (niacin), B6, B7 (biotin), and B12, which help support energy metabolism and overall wellness. The result is a better-for-you soda that tastes as good as it makes you feel.





"Consumers still love soda. They simply want one that better fits the way they live today," said Matus Vavercak, Co-Founder of Vita Pop. "We built Vita Pop to deliver everything people love about soda with ingredients that move with today's lifestyles. Life has momentum, and your soda should too."





The company's U.S. debut arrives at a time when Gen Z and Millennial consumers are increasingly gravitating toward brands that sit at the intersection of wellness, culture, and everyday experiences. Rather than relying on traditional advertising, Vita Pop is launching with a creator-first strategy designed to build authentic connections through communities and trusted voices.





The campaign will activate a nationwide network of creators, college ambassadors, health and wellness advocates, and lifestyle influencers who will introduce the brand through social storytelling, community events, product sampling, and experiential activations across key markets.





"Today's consumers discover brands through people they trust, not through traditional advertisements," said Daniel York, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty Beverage. "Vita Pop isn't simply launching another beverage. We're building a modern soda brand rooted in culture, community, and the everyday moments that bring people together."





The company's official U.S. launch event will take place in Kansas City this September, bringing together creators, media, distributors, retail partners, and consumers for an immersive celebration of culture, music, wellness, and community. The event will serve as the starting point for Vita Pop's broader national expansion, with additional distribution partnerships and market rollouts planned in the months ahead.





As consumers continue to seek products that better align with their lifestyles and values, Vita Pop is uniquely positioned to lead the next evolution of the soda category by combining exceptional flavor, better ingredients, and authentic cultural relevance.

With strong international recognition, a creator-led growth strategy, and the backing of one of the world's most recognizable entrepreneurs and entertainers, Vita Pop enters the United States with a clear mission: to bring soda into the next generation.





About Vita Pop

Founded by entrepreneurs Matus Vavercak and Laura Semberova, Vita Pop is a modern soda brand made with prebiotic fiber, reduced sugar, and great-tasting flavors without artificial sweeteners. Available in more than 15 countries and thousands of retail locations throughout Europe, Vita Pop is on a mission to modernize the soda category by creating products that fit the way people live today.





About Liberty Beverage

Liberty Beverage is a U.S.-based beverage company focused on building and scaling innovative consumer brands through strategic distribution, sales, marketing, and go-to-market execution across retail and on-premise channels. As the exclusive U.S. partner for Vita Pop, Liberty Beverage holds the rights to develop, distribute, and grow the Vita Pop brand throughout the United States.





Media Contact

Vita Pop USA, Jaclynn Brennan

Jaclynn@LibertyBeverage.com

PH: 201-779-9877

www.VitaPopSodas.com

Contact Info



Liberty Beverage

press@libertybev.com