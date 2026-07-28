Integra Insurance Solutions and Congregational Insurance Solutions Select Hadron as UK Underwriting Partner

LONDON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hadron, a multinational specialty carrier modernizing the delegated authority market, today announced a partnership with Integra Insurance Solutions and Congregational Insurance Solutions, two established UK managing general agents (MGAs), to provide underwriting capacity across their respective home and church insurance programs. Both businesses form part of the Integra Group, which is owned by Hannover Re, one of the world's leading reinsurance groups.

The partnership represents a four-year, £500 million gross written premium capacity arrangement. Hadron applies genuine underwriting oversight to every programme it writes, supported by purpose-built technology infrastructure and a commitment to portfolio transparency.

Integra Insurance Solutions delivers UK home insurance through a diversified distribution model, working with insurance partners and affinities as well as providing its own home insurance products, Nidus and Nidus Plus, directly to brokers. The business is distributed through some of the country's best-known financial services brands. Speed to market and underwriting flexibility were central to Integra's selection criteria, and Hadron's ability to structure and deploy capacity efficiently within a clear governance framework gave both parties confidence in the long-term viability of the arrangement.

With a heritage that stretches back to 1891, Congregational Insurance Solutions Limited is a separate specialist MGA dedicated to serving churches across the UK. Built on more than 130 years of sector expertise, the business provides tailored insurance solutions, risk management support and specialist knowledge to help protect places of worship and the communities they serve.

“Integra has built one of the strongest home insurance platforms in the UK market, and Congregational has been serving churches and places of worship with dedication and integrity for over a century," said Colin Johnson, International CEO of Hadron. "The UK delegated authority market has not always given MGAs of this calibre the underwriting partner they deserve. Hadron is here to change that.”

Martin Cox, Group CEO at the Integra Group, added, "We are delighted to be partnering with Hadron for both our personal lines and commercial lines MGAs as we move into the next phase of our strategic journey. The depth of underwriting expertise, the purpose-built tech-led business model and the progressive approach to the delegated authority market make Hadron a fantastic partner for our long-term plans."

About Hadron

Launched in 2023, Hadron is a specialty carrier modernizing the delegated authority market, partnering with MGAs, reinsurers, and capital partners to deliver flexible capacity built on disciplined underwriting, purpose-built technology, and near real-time portfolio transparency.

The firm comprises Hadron Specialty Insurance Company, an Arkansas-domiciled E&S carrier, The Guarantee Company of North America USA (GCNA), Hadron's admitted carrier, and Hadron UK Insurance Company Limited, and is backed by over $250 million in committed capital from Altamont Capital Partners and other institutional investors. Hadron is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best in Financial Size Category VIII. For more information, please visit hadroninsurance.com.

About Integra Insurance Solutions



Integra Insurance Solutions is a UK-based managing general agent (MGA) specialising in home insurance. With a strong focus on delivering consistently high-quality customer experiences, Integra’s products are offered exclusively through selected insurance brokers, intermediaries and well-established affinity partners.

The business combines data-driven underwriting, sophisticated pricing capabilities and expert claims management to deliver flexible, competitive insurance solutions. Guided by a commitment to integrity, innovation and sustainability, Integra works closely with its partners to create long-term value for customers while supporting a more resilient and responsible insurance market.

About Congregational Insurance Solutions

Congregational Insurance Solutions Limited is a specialist managing general agent (MGA) providing insurance products and services for places of worship and their communities across the UK. With a heritage dating back to 1891, the Congregational brand has built a longstanding reputation for expertise, service and trusted relationships within the church sector. Today, Congregational combines that heritage with a modern, specialist approach, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of its customers and broker partners.