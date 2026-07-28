Mojawa Launches Purra Flow, Introducing AI-Powered Bone Conduction Headphones That Coach Users Through Every Workout

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojawa today announced the launch of Purra Flow, a new generation of bone conduction headphones with AI heart rate coach. Built for all-terrain, multi-sport use, Purra Flow works across swimming, running, and cycling. It combines premium open-ear audio, continuous heart rate monitoring, onboard music storage, and an intelligent AI coach that delivers real-time guidance throughout every workout.

Almost one in three Americans uses a wearable device , such as a smartwatch or band, to track their health and fitness. Among wearable device users, most, more than 80%, would share information from their device with their doctor to support their health monitoring. However, interpreting that data and adjusting training accordingly often requires checking a smartwatch or reviewing statistics after a workout. Purra Flow aims to bridge that gap by turning biometric information into immediate, actionable coaching while users stay focused on their activity. “We want you to understand your intensity, adjust your pace without looking down, breaking your rhythm, or checking a screen," said a Mojawa spokesperson.





At the center of Purra Flow is an integrated AI Coach that continuously analyzes heart rate data during exercise. Instead of simply displaying numbers, the system provides voice guidance to help users maintain optimal heart rate zones, adjust workout intensity, and improve endurance training in real time. After each session, users receive personalized performance feedback designed to support long-term fitness improvement and recovery.

“The name ‘flow’ of ‘Purra Flow’ isn't just about hearing more alerts,” said a Mojawa spokesperson. “It's more about knowing exactly what matters at exactly the right moment.” Purra Flow acts like a personal coach that stays with you throughout your workout; the voice prompts come only when needed, it helps your ears stay informed, your body keeps moving, and your mind stays fully immersed in the moment.





Built on Mojawa’s open-ear bone conduction platform, Purra Flow allows users to enjoy music while remaining aware of surrounding traffic, conversations, or environmental sounds. This makes it particularly well suited for outdoor swimming, running, cycling, hiking, and other activities where situational awareness is critical.

Unlike many sports headphones that rely entirely on a connected smartphone, Purra Flow also features 32GB of onboard storage, allowing users to carry thousands of songs directly on the device. Whether running through city streets, swimming laps, or enjoying a hike, users can leave their phones behind without sacrificing their favorite playlists. Combined with IP68 waterproof protection, the headphones are designed for both land and water-based activities.





“We have also focused on delivering an immersive listening experience”, said a Mojawa spokesperson. “So we copy with 7th Gen Maglev Bass technology, which can deliver deeper and more dynamic sound.” Leveraging the company’s proprietary acoustic engineering, Purra Flow enhances low-frequency response while preserving the comfort and safety advantages of an open-ear design.

The headphones feature up to 15 hours of battery life, supporting everything from daily workouts to full marathon training sessions without frequent charging. Together with intelligent heart rate guidance, offline music playback, and durable construction, Purra Flow is designed as an all-in-one wearable companion for active lifestyles.





The launch reflects a broader shift in wearable technology, where AI is increasingly moving beyond passive tracking toward personalized coaching and decision support. Rather than simply recording workouts, next-generation wearable device are beginning to provide context-aware recommendations that help users adapt training in real time. Purra Flow brings this evolution into an open-ear audio device, combining entertainment, health monitoring, and coaching in a single wearable experience.

For more information, visit the Purra Flow project .



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