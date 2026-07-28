Information on the countercyclical capital buffer rate in Lithuania

As of August 1, 2027, the countercyclical capital buffer rate applicable in the Republic of Lithuania will be 1.25%, AB Artea bankas has been informed by the Bank of Lithuania. The current rate stands at 1%.

This change will not require any additional action from Artea Bank. The Bank will take the change in the countercyclical buffer rate into account in planning its capital and MREL ratios and will continue to comply with all applicable supervisory requirements.

Additional information:

Algimantas Gaulia,

Head of Risk Management Division

algimantas.gaulia@artea.lt; +370 610 44447