Mail the Block Launches Website to Educate Home Service Contractors on Direct Mail Advertising

Plainville, CT, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mail the Block, a Plainville, Connecticut-based direct mail company serving home service contractors across the United States, has launched a new website designed to educate contractors on using direct mail as an advertising channel.



The website details Mail the Block’s suite of direct mail services, with a central focus on its 30-neighbor postcard system, a hyper-local approach in which custom-designed postcards are mailed to 30 homes on the same street where a contractor has completed or is currently performing work. Each postcard references the specific street by name, connecting the mailer directly to a job happening in the recipient’s immediate neighborhood.



How the 30-Neighbor Postcard System Works



The new website walks contractors through the process step by step. A contractor submits a job site address, and Mail the Block prints and mails postcards to 30 neighboring homes on that street. Contractors can also include a project photo on the postcard, giving recipients a visual reference of actual work performed nearby. Because the postcard names the street and ties it to a real job, homeowners who receive it can see that a neighbor has already hired that contractor, a verifiable fact rather than a generic advertisement.



The submission process is built for contractors working in the field. According to the website, a job site address can be submitted in under 60 seconds using a web browser or by text, allowing contractors to initiate a mailing from a truck or job site without interrupting their workday.



Generating Leads That Feel Like Referrals



By mailing postcards to homes on a street where a contractor is already working, Mail the Block’s approach is designed to build credibility with nearby homeowners. The website positions this hyper-local method as a way to generate leads that carry the weight of a personal referral, since the contractor’s presence on the street serves as built-in social proof. For contractors, this approach can also help secure additional jobs in the same area, reducing travel time between appointments.



“Home service contractors already have their strongest marketing asset — the job they just finished on a customer’s street,” a Mail the Block representative said. “Our new website is designed to show contractors exactly how to turn that single job into multiple local leads by reaching the 30 nearest neighbors with a postcard that references the street by name. We wanted to make the entire process simple enough to complete from the cab of a truck.”



An Educational Resource for Direct Mail



Beyond its core postcard service, the website serves as a resource for contractors who may be unfamiliar with direct mail marketing. The site explains the mechanics of Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM) and targeted direct mail campaigns, providing contractors with a starting point for understanding how physical mail fits into their local advertising strategy. Information on additional offerings, including yard signs and business cards, is also available on the site.



Serving Contractors Nationwide



While Mail the Block operates from Plainville, CT, the website makes clear that its services are available to home service contractors throughout the United States. Contractors in any market can submit job site addresses and have postcards mailed to surrounding homes on that street.



Home service contractors interested in learning more about direct mail advertising or Mail the Block’s 30-neighbor postcard service can visit the new website at https://mailtheblock.com.



About Mail the Block



Mail the Block is a direct mail company based in Plainville, Connecticut, serving home service contractors nationwide. The company specializes in postcard marketing, Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM), targeted direct mail campaigns, yard signs, and business cards, with a focus on helping contractors reach homeowners near their active job sites.



How does the 30-neighbor postcard system work for contractors in the field?



Contractors can submit a job site address via text or a web browser in under 60 seconds to initiate a mailing to 30 homes on that specific street. The custom-designed postcards reference the street by name and can include a project photo to provide neighbors with visual proof of work performed nearby.



What marketing services does Mail the Block offer beyond its core postcard system?



In addition to its hyper-local postcard service, the company provides Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM), targeted direct mail campaigns, yard signs, and business cards. The company’s website also serves as an educational resource to help contractors understand the mechanics of direct mail advertising.



Who can use Mail the Block’s services and what is their service area?



Mail the Block serves home service contractors throughout the United States. While the company is based in Plainville, Connecticut, its services are available nationwide, allowing contractors in any market to send mailers to homeowners near their active job sites.



CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: Mail the Block



Address: Plainville, CT 06062



Phone: (860) 652-5274



Website: https://mailtheblock.com



https://thenewsfront.com/mail-the-block-launches-website-to-educate-home-service-contractors-on-direct-mail-advertising/