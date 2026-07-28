Austin Roofing Completes Five-Building Steel Roof Restoration at Niagara Falls Storage Facility. Twenty-One Buildings Remain in Portfolio

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Incorporated, Canada’s largest commercial and industrial roofing contractor, has successfully completed the first phase of its landmark twenty-six (26) building storage facility restoration portfolio with the completion of all five steel roof buildings located in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The milestone represents another significant achievement within what has become Canada’s largest steel roof restoration portfolio, spanning Hamilton, St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls. The completed Niagara Falls location showcases Austin Roofing’s leading performance with executing multi-building restoration projects while simultaneously maintaining strict quality standards and production schedules.

Since its founding in 1985, Austin Roofing has installed and restored millions of square feet of commercial and industrial roofing systems across Canada. Today, the company continues leading the industry as the pioneers of fluid-applied roofing technologies and engineered steel roof restoration systems.

“The completion of our Niagara Falls location marks an important milestone for our entire team,” said Patrick Austin, President of Austin Roofing & Waterproofing. “Every successful project reflects the dedication, craftsmanship, and professionalism of our employees. Completing five individual steel roof buildings within a short period of time safely, efficiently, and above quality standards in the industry is recognized globally.”

With the Niagara Falls location now complete, Austin Roofing continues advancing construction activities throughout the remaining buildings within the Hamilton and St. Catharines locations of the twenty-six-building portfolio.

“This project demonstrates what can be accomplished when experienced people, proven systems, and detailed planning come together,” Patrick added. “Projects of this scale require exceptional coordination between our project managers, field supervisors, restoration specialists, safety coordinators, and installation crews. Our commitment to excellence continues positioning Austin Roofing as Canada’s roof restoration and coatings pioneer. Dating back decades now, we have stuck to our roots and continue delivering on the same promise.”

For emergency roofing services, commercial roof restoration, and fluid-applied roofing systems, think preparation. Think protection. Think Austin Roofing.

Flat Roofing Windsor. Flat Roofing London. Flat Roofing Hamilton. Flat Roofing St. Catharines. Flat Roofing Niagara Falls. Flat Roofing Toronto. Flat Roofing Ottawa. Steel Roof Coatings. Steel Roof Restorations. Commercial Roof Restoration. Canada’s Largest Roofing Contractor.

About Austin Roofing & Waterproofing

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing is Canada’s largest fluid-applied roofing solution provider from Windsor to Ottawa with a strong single ply TPO & EPDM new construction roofing division. With roots and a reputation that extends over 40 years, Austin has been synonymous with performance excellence and innovative concepts for generations. They specialize in industrial-grade, instant-set, completely seamless roofing systems and steel roof coatings specifically designed for Ontario’s harsh, fluctuating climate. Their teams work directly with the highest quality product manufacturers in the world and, in responding to the province’s environment, continue delivering the solution to its commercial, industrial, institutional and agricultural clients.

They lead Canada, because they live it.

Contact Information

Austin Roofing & Waterproofing Inc.

Phone: 519-252-7663

Email: info@austinroofing.ca

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