Leap Distributors Levels Up: Names Dave Ascani CFO

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leap Distributors has named Dave Ascani chief financial officer (CFO). As CFO, Ascani will manage the company’s finances and serve as an integral part of the executive management team.

“Dave Ascani is a seasoned financial executive with a long and distinguished career of helping companies to achieve their financial goals and enable continued, strategic growth,” said Leap Distributors CEO Allen Mason. “We look forward to having him join us during this stage in our development.”

Leap Distributors is a national medical device distribution partner that provides sales coverage, contracting and GPO strategy, and end-to-end logistics for manufacturers and healthcare facilities. It supports more than 10,000 surgeries annually, partnering with over 750 surgeons and 350 facilities, GPOs, and IDNs across the country.

“These guys are the ‘rock stars’ of medical device distribution,” said Ascani. “I’m excited to join them as we work together to take Leap Distributors to the next level.”

Ascani is a seasoned financial executive with more than 40 years of leadership expertise across a wide variety of industries, including distribution, manufacturing, telecommunications, software and logistics. A proven financial thought leader, Ascani specializes in driving the change that grows revenue, reduces costs and improves margins.

Previously, Ascani served as CFO of Network Wireless Solutions LLC, a wholesale distributor of cellular and fiber equipment, where he helped grow the company from $105 million to more than $260 million in annual revenue. Prior to that, he was CFO of the SaaS software company SecureNet Technologies, where he led the company’s integration with an overseas hardware manufacturer, as well as the company’s due diligence on a sale-exit transaction.

In previous roles, he served as CFO and CIO of Merit Distribution Group LLC, where he was responsible for the financial management and systems of a private equity owned group, operating two wholesale distribution entities with 50 locations and more than $520 million in annual revenue. While there, Ascani successfully led Merit through a sale process as well as seven acquisitions and integrations.

Ascani also served as vice president of finance and accounting for ArrMaz Chemical Products, a $300 million chemical manufacturer with operations in the U.S., Brazil, Saudi Arabia, China, France and Morocco. In addition, Ascani served as the CFO of the Wesgarde Components Group, a national wholesale distributor, providing electronics and value-added services to non-automotive transportation industries throughout North America.

Before transitioning to the private sector, Ascani had a successful career in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel after 20 years of distinguished service. During his military career, Ascani was responsible for several key financial management programs and received federal recognition as one of the Air Force’s top financial planning and analysis professionals. In addition, as the legislative liaison representing the Air Force on Capitol Hill, Ascani is credited with being the principal force behind the approval of the strategic resources that still support U.S. forces in Southwest Asia today.

Ascani earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He earned his MBA from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., with a focus on finance and investments.

About Leap Distributors

Leap Distributors is an independent, national medical device distribution partner focused on streamlining how innovative technologies reach clinicians. By partnering with manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare organizations, Leap Distributors accelerates market access and improves commercial execution. Committed foremost to improving patient care, Leap Distributors powers a more efficient and effective model of medical device distribution. For more information, visit www.leapdistributors.com.

Media Contact:

Krista Simmons

Bluebonnet Public Relations

682-225-9135

krista@bluebonnetpublicrelations.com