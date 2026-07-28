Synsira Launches Kind Local Pro with 100% On-Device AI

Operating entirely offline, Kind Local Pro gives individuals local data sovereignty without sacrificing AI performance

NORTH SAANICH, British Columbia, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synsira Software is addressing the biggest concern with AI: privacy. Today, the company introduced Kind Local Pro, an AI platform that operates independently of corporate cloud-based LLM models and is available to download onto desktops and laptops. Designed for people and organizations wanting the benefits of AI without sending their data, analysis and queries to external sources, the platform allows users to take control of their information.

Kind Local Pro builds on Synsira’s flagship Kind platform, giving professionals, researchers, communicators, legal teams, educators and organizations a more private way to search and understand their own files using AI. Built to operate locally on a user’s desktop or laptop, Kind Local Pro lets users create collections and ask questions across their materials, with answers generated only from their data and not the open web.

“People want AI to be useful, but they also want to know where their data is going,” said Dr. Jonathan Schaeffer, founder of Synsira Software and creator of Kind. “That is not a small concern. For many people and businesses, it is the whole issue. Kind Local Pro was built for users who want AI on their own terms: private, local and grounded in their own information.”

With Kind Local Pro, users add documents, presentations, research papers, notes, videos, images, email inboxes, audio and other supported files into collections. Once the content is indexed, summarized, tagged and analyzed by Kind AI, they can ask natural-language questions or do fuzzy searching and receive answers with precise citations into the information in those files. If the user’s data does not contain enough information to answer a question, Kind Local Pro is designed to say so rather than invent a response.

The platform is purpose-built for data-sensitive environments:

Legal and Compliance: Lawyers can analyze internal memoranda and client files with all analysis private and staying local to their machine

Lawyers can analyze internal memoranda and client files with all analysis private and staying local to their machine Intellectual Property: Agency professionals, influencers, creators and executives can organize proprietary brand assets, manuscripts and corporate strategies with zero risk of their data being used to train public models.

Agency professionals, influencers, creators and executives can organize proprietary brand assets, manuscripts and corporate strategies with zero risk of their data being used to train public models. Academic Research: Scientists and researchers can search years of papers, drafts and video lecture materials while keeping unpublished work on their own machine.



The product reflects Synsira’s broader view that AI adoption depends on trust, transparency and practical value. Many people remain cautious about AI because of concerns about errors or bias in internet answers, privacy, data training, security and the environmental demands of large-scale cloud computing. Kind Local Pro addresses those concerns by moving the AI experience closer to the user and keeping private data under local control.

“Not every AI task needs to be sent to a massive data center,” said Schaeffer. “Sometimes the smartest place for AI to work is right where the information already lives: on your own computer. Bigger is not always better. Private, practical and accurate is better.”

Kind Local Pro allows for 10,000 files to be uploaded, up to 500 at a time. It is now available for an initial subscription cost of $79 at Kind.Synsira.com. Local Kind Free allows up to 50 files to be uploaded. Both versions are 1.9GB installed plus 6GBs of AI models installed.

A media kit with logos, headshots and screenshots of Kind Local Pro is available here.

About Kind by Synsira

Synsira builds ethical, user-friendly Al products from rigorously evaluated and curated Al models for folks who demand privacy and environmental responsibility in Al. Synsira's flagship product, Kind, available now at synsira.com, is a desktop Al application that securely and privately helps users unlock the knowledge contained in their own curated data. By putting guardrails on the Al commercial and open-source models and implementing strict data controls, Kind Al delivers accurate, reliable results with surgical precision across all personal files, photos, video and audio.

Contact

Bethany Rhodes

Bethany@moburst.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79552ca9-2d59-4ab2-88c3-d68e94200ce1