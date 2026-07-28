Applied Biologics Expands National Commercial Payer Engagement Strategy for XWRAP®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the continued expansion of its national commercial payer engagement strategy for XWRAP®, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to increasing patient access through evidence-based engagement with commercial health plans across the United States.

As part of its commercial market access strategy, Applied Biologics is actively engaging regional and national commercial health plans through structured scientific exchange, medical policy engagement, and ongoing reimbursement discussions. These efforts include the preparation and submission of comprehensive clinical evidence packages, support for medical policy reviews, engagement with state Medicaid programs, and continued dialogue with commercial payers regarding the evolving body of scientific and clinical evidence supporting XWRAP. The Company’s payer engagement activities include outreach to numerous regional and national commercial insurers, with additional engagements planned as Applied Biologics continues to expand its commercial market access strategy.

The Company’s commercial payer strategy is supported by a growing body of scientific and clinical evidence, including prospective randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, real-world evidence initiatives, and peer-reviewed publications evaluating XWRAP in chronic wound management.

“Generating high-quality clinical evidence is only one part of improving patient access,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “Equally important is ensuring that commercial health plans have the opportunity to evaluate that evidence through a transparent, science-driven process. We believe meaningful engagement with payers, supported by rigorous clinical data, is essential to expanding patient access while providing physicians with greater confidence in innovative technologies backed by quality evidence.”

Jacob Pollak, Chief Operating Officer of Applied Biologics, added, “Expanding commercial market access requires a disciplined, long-term strategy built on scientific credibility, responsive collaboration, and consistent execution. We are proactively engaging health plans across the country to ensure they have access to our latest clinical evidence while supporting informed medical policy evaluations and establishing coverage and reimbursement pathways that help physicians provide their patients access to XWRAP.”

Applied Biologics expects to continue expanding its commercial payer engagement activities alongside the continued growth of its clinical evidence portfolio as additional randomized clinical trial results, real-world evidence, and peer-reviewed publications become available.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is a placental-derived wound cover used in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures. Applied Biologics continues to expand the scientific and clinical evidence supporting XWRAP through prospective randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, peer-reviewed publications, real-world evidence studies, and ongoing clinical research.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine.

Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding commercial market access activities, payer engagement efforts, reimbursement, clinical research, product adoption, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.