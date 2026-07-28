Convocation of the general shareholders meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB and draft resolutions

On the initiative and decision of the Company's Management Board the General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB (identification code 121922783, address Pramonės str. 23, Guopstų vil., Trakų district, LT-21148) is to be held on 19 August 2026 at 10:00 a. m. in Pramonės str. 23, Guopstų vil., Trakų district.

Registration of the shareholders will start at 9:30 a. m. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the record date of the General Shareholders Meeting (12 August 2026) are entitled to participate and to vote at the General Shareholders meeting.

Agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB:

1. Elections of the Audit Company and establishment of conditions for payment for audit services.

Draft resolution proposed by the Board of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB for approval at the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 19 August 2026:

1.1. To appoint Grant Thornton Baltic UAB (legal entity code 300056169, registered office at Upės str. 21-1, Vilnius, Lithuania) as the audit firm to perform the audit of the annual financial statements for the financial years 2026 and 2027.

1.2. To determine the following payment conditions for performed audit: EUR 36,200 for the audit of the Company's separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2026; EUR 3,500 for the assurance engagement on the compliance of the format of the financial statements for the financial year 2026 with the requirements of the European Single Electronic Format; EUR 38,600 for the audit of the Company's separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2027; and EUR 3,700 for the assurance engagement on the compliance of the format of the financial statements for the financial year 2027 with the requirements of the European Single Electronic Format.

1.3. If additional services are provided under the audit services agreement, the audit firm shall be entitled to additional remuneration, which shall be determined based on the hourly rates of the employees of Grant Thornton Baltic UAB involved in providing such additional services.

1.4. The additional remuneration shall be payable upon completion of the additional services.

The documents related to the agenda, draft resolutions on every item of agenda, documents that must be submitted to the General Shareholders Meeting and other information related to exercise of shareholders’ rights are available at the office of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB (Pramonės str. 23, Guopstų vil., Trakų district, LT-21148) during working hours.

The shareholders are entitled: (i) to propose to supplement the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting submitting draft resolution on every additional item of agenda or, where no resolution is required, an explanatory statement by the shareholder (this right is granted to shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes). Proposal to supplement the agenda is submitted in writing by registered mail or delivered in person against signature. The agenda is supplemented if the proposal is received no later than 14 days before the General Shareholders Meeting; (ii) to propose draft resolutions on the issues already included or to be included in the agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting at any time prior to the date of the General Shareholders meeting (in writing, by registered mail or delivered in person against signature) or in writing during the General Shareholders Meeting (this right is granted to shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes); (iii) to submit questions to the Company related to the issues of agenda of the General Shareholders Meeting in advance but no later than 3 business days prior to the General Shareholders Meeting in writing by registered mail or delivered in person against signature.

Shareholder participating at the General Shareholders Meeting and having the right to vote must submit documents confirming personal identity. Each shareholder may authorize either a natural or a legal person to participate and to vote on the shareholder's behalf at the General Shareholders Meeting. The representative has the same rights as his represented shareholder at the General Shareholders Meeting. The authorized persons must have documents confirming their personal identity and power of attorney approved in the manner specified by law which must be submitted to the Company no later than before the commencement of registration for the General Shareholders Meeting. A power of attorney issued outside the Republic of Lithuania must be translated into Lithuanian and legalised in accordance with the procedure established by applicable laws. The Company does not require the use of a specific form of power of attorney.

Shareholder is entitled to issue power of attorney by means of electronic communications for legal or natural persons to participate and to vote on its behalf at the General Shareholders Meeting. The shareholders must inform the Company about power of attorney issued by means of electronic communications no later than before the commencement of registration for the General Shareholders Meeting. The power of attorney issued by means of electronic communications and notice about it must be written and submitted to the Company by means of electronic communications provided that the security of the transmitted information is ensured and the shareholder’s identity can be established.

Shareholder or its representative may vote in writing by filling general voting ballot, in such a case the requirement to deliver a personal identity document does not apply. The form of general voting ballot is presented at the Company‘s webpage. If shareholder requests, the Company shall send the general voting ballot to the requesting shareholder by registered mail or shall deliver it in person against signature no later than 10 days prior to the General Shareholders Meeting free of charge. The filled general voting ballot must be signed by the shareholder or its authorized representative. Document confirming the right to vote must be added to the general voting ballot if authorized person is voting. The completed general voting ballot, duly signed by the shareholder or another person entitled to vote, together with the document evidencing the right to vote, must be submitted to the Company in writing no later than the last business day preceding the General Meeting, either by registered mail to VILNIAUS BALDAI AB at Pramonės str. 23, Guopstų village, Trakai District Municipality, LT-21148, Lithuania, or delivered to the Company by the end of shareholder registration on the day of the General Meeting.

Information relating to the convened General Shareholders Meeting (notice on convocation of General Shareholders Meeting, information about Company‘s shares, draft resolutions, etc.) is available at VILNIAUS BALDAI AB website http://www.vilniausbaldai.lt. For further information please contact + 370 5 252 5700.

Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00

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