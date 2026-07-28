Surf AI Announces Integration with Claude’s Compliance API, Expanding Exposure Reduction Operations to AI Model Connectivity

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surf AI , the agentic operations platform for modern security teams, today announced an integration with Claude’s Compliance API, alongside the general availability of Exposure Reduction Operations, extending the platform to govern AI model connectivity alongside identity, cloud, and SaaS exposures.

Governing AI Model Connectivity Across the Enterprise

As organizations deploy Claude across teams and workflows, a new visibility challenge has emerged: security teams often lack a clear picture of what has been connected to Claude, who set it up, and what those connections can reach. Each connector opens access to sensitive data and the ability to act on it. The connections no one signed off on are the ones that proliferate quickest and go unnoticed longest.

Surf now integrates with Claude’s Compliance API to govern Claude usage end to end, like any other enterprise system. Connector sprawl compounds quickly, every team that adopts Claude adds new integrations, and each one is a fresh point of access that needs an owner. The integration pulls activity logs from your Claude environment, maps the connection and access path to an accountable owner inside the Context Graph, and operationalizes remediation, including disabling unsanctioned MCP integrations and lingering Claude access after offboarding. For organizations on Claude Enterprise, and within the access controls each customer defines, Surf can additionally work with conversation content to provide deeper usage visibility.

Exposure Reduction Operations: Closing the Loop on Vulnerability Findings

At enterprise scale, security teams often manage hundreds of thousands of open CVEs, misconfigurations, and exposures at any given time, and detection tools surface findings continuously. The operational work of routing each finding to an accountable owner, tracking it through remediation, and confirming closure has remained a largely manual process, one that does not scale to the volume modern environments produce.

Surf's Exposure Reduction Operations was built to address this issue. The platform pulls findings from an organization's full scanner stack into the Context Graph, Surf's system of record for identities, assets, and access, then traces each one to a real owner and drives it to resolution, from the first Slack message to the fix itself. Where systems allow it, Surf can act directly, tightening a security group, rotating keys and secrets, and cleaning up unused access, always with owner approval before anything changes.

"For most of my career, AI in security meant smarter alerts and more dashboards," said Gerhard Eschelbeck, former CISO of Google. "What's changed with models like Claude is that AI is now capable and controllable enough to actually act on a problem at real speed and real scale, not just flag it and hope a human gets to it. That's the real shift driving security right now."

"New AI agents and connections show up faster than any team can track by hand, and they're just as much a part of the identity fabric enterprises have to govern as the people and accounts we've always managed," said Elad Horn, co-founder and CPO of Surf AI. "AI is what finally lets us operationalize exposure reduction at a speed and scale we've never had before. That's the difference between managing risk and actually closing it."

About Surf AI

Surf AI is an agentic operations platform that helps enterprises operationalize security programs with AI. By connecting context across identity, cloud, data, HR, and IT systems, Surf closes the gap between understanding risk and acting on it. Surf’s AI-native platform uses specialized agents to drive action with human oversight, guardrails, and auditability built in. Surf is backed by Accel, Cyberstarts and Boldstart Ventures, and trusted by global companies including Fortune 500 enterprises.

Media Contacts

Surf AI:

press@surf.ai

Montner Tech PR:

Debra Montner

dmontner@montner.com