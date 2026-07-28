Back-to-School Sandwiches to Nourish Kids’ Bodies and Minds

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) When you picture a schoolchild sitting down at a cafeteria table and opening their lunchbox, you’re probably already imagining there’s a sandwich inside. After all, it’s a classic back-to-school staple that parents rely on for ease, convenience and nutrition when they’re trying to get everyone out the door on time – all you have to do is put bread and fillings together, and you’re good to go. That, of course, only leaves the question of which bread and fillings to choose.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A new survey conducted by Atomik Research on behalf of Nature’s Own indicated that modern parents care a lot about nutrition when deciding which kind of bread to buy, with 88% of survey respondents agreeing that feeding their kids wholesome bread feels like an easy parenting win.

With clean, simple ingredients that balance taste and nutrition, Nature’s Own bread supports an attainably healthy lifestyle for busy families. Whether you choose a classic white bread, reach for a whole-wheat loaf or need to account for dietary restrictions, you can feel confident you’re selecting bread that’s free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

For a nutritious lunch that fits the bill for 85% of parents who show strong interest in breads made with whole grains, pack this Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Cheese Pocket made with honey wheat bread. The flavorful mixture of deli meats and American cheese baked to perfection make every bite satisfying. Consider getting the whole family involved assembly-line style to make multiple batches at once, cutting down on time in the kitchen during the week ahead while encouraging learning opportunities as kids count ingredients and measure fillings.

Some school days call for simple, fun comfort food, and that’s where the Fluffernutter comes in. Soft bread, creamy peanut butter and fluffy marshmallow make for a combination that nourishes kids of all ages not just physically, but emotionally. Whether you pack it as a lunchbox surprise or have it ready as an after-school treat, this is a sandwich that promises sweetness and nostalgia – a perfect fit for the 78% of parents who agreed that sandwiches are a canvas for small moments of care, like notes in lunch bags.

Since sandwiches are so customizable, you can easily adapt these recipes to your family’s unique preferences and needs. Whether you decide to use different seasonings or swap to a multigrain bread, there’s no such thing as a wrong sandwich decision as long as it works for you.

To view ingredients and decide what kind of loaf you want to stock up on during the school year, visit naturesownbread.com.

Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Cheese Pocket

8 slices Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread

1/4 pound deli turkey

1/4 pound deli ham

4 slices cooked bacon

4 slices white American cheese

1 egg

1 tablespoon cold water

1 teaspoon coarse salt

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Chop turkey, ham and bacon and toss together. Set aside.

Using knife, cut off crust on each piece of bread.

With rolling pin, roll and flatten each slice of crustless bread. Take four slices and place spoonful of chopped meats in middle of each slice. Top with broken slices of cheese.

Place remaining slices of crustless bread on top of each pocket.

In small bowl, crack egg and add water. Beat together. Dip fork into egg mixture and crimp each edge of pocket until two slices are sealed together. Repeat on each pocket. Brush top of each pocket with remaining egg mixture and sprinkle salt on top.

Place on sheet pan and bake until golden brown, 7-10 minutes.

Let cool a few minutes and enjoy.

Fluffernutter Sandwich

Total time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

2 tablespoons peanut butter

2 slices Nature’s Own Butterbread

2 tablespoons marshmallow fluff

Spread peanut butter on one bread slice. Spread marshmallow fluff on second slice. Put both slices together to form sandwich.

Jacob Teetzmann, APR

jteetzmann@tombras.com