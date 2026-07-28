Pet N Pet Earns USDA Biobased Certifications Across Poop Bag, Pad and Wipe Lines

Suwanee, GEORGIA, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet N Pet, a Suwanee-based pet care brand, today announced third-party verified USDA Certified Biobased Product status across its poop bag, training pad, and wipe product lines, with biobased content ranging from 41 percent to 100 percent.

Pet N Pet Product Line

The certifications cover four separate products: a 41 percent biobased poop bag priced for everyday budgets; a 48 percent biobased puppy training pad; a 92 percent biobased poop bag; and a 100 percent biobased pet wipe. Pet N Pet holds membership in the Plant-Based Products Council in addition to these certifications.

Pet waste bags are a small but persistent share of everyday plastic use. A study published in the journal Environmental Pollution estimated the worldwide total at more than 415 billion dog waste bags used each year, an amount equal to up to 1.23 million tons of plastic waste, according to Earth911's review of the research. Separately, the EPA classifies pet waste itself, not the packaging used to collect it, as a nonpoint source of pollution; the agency does not regulate pet waste bags.

“Pet owners want proof, not marketing language. Each certification we list comes from an independent standard, and customers can look up the exact percentage behind every product we sell. The next products in our lineup will carry the same rule: publish the number, name the certifier, or don't make the claim.”

Steven Wong · Founder and President, Pet N Pet

The USDA Certified Biobased Product label originates from the BioPreferred Program, a federal initiative created under the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized and expanded under the 2018 Farm Bill. Products earn the label after third-party lab testing confirms the percentage of biobased content using a standardized carbon-dating method, per the BioPreferred Program.

Pet N Pet publishes the material composition behind each number. The company's 41 percent biobased poop bags are made with 41 percent plant-derived content and 59 percent polyethylene and are not marketed as biodegradable or compostable; like conventional bags, they are intended for disposal with household trash. The USDA Certified Biobased Product label verifies the percentage of renewable plant-derived carbon in a product; it is not a claim about environmental impact.

USDA certification and plant-based material sourcing are currently the two independently verified claims listed for Pet N Pet's certified poop bag, training pad, and wipe products.

The certified poop bags, training pads, and wipes are now available through petnpet.us, alongside the company's existing catalog of cat litter liners, paw cleaners, and treat pouches. Retail and distribution partners can place orders through Pet N Pet's wholesale channel.

60 Rolls 1080 Pet N Pet Poop Bags

About Pet N Pet®

Pet N Pet is a direct-to-consumer pet care brand headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia, selling biobased poop bags, cat litter liners, puppy training pads, pet wipes, paw cleaners, and treat pouches nationwide. The company is part of the Foresight USA family of pet care brands. Pet N Pet reports more than 50,000 Amazon reviews across its product lines at a 4.8 out of 5 average rating, according to the company’s website. For more information, visit petnpet.us.

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gelo [at] poopbags.com

https://petnpet.us/

470 Satellite Blvd, Suite E, Suwanee, Georgia 30024, USA