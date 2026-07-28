Ozlo Launches Sleepbuds® 2, the World’s Smallest Earbuds Designed for Sleep

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozlo , a company built entirely around better sleep, and backed by a portfolio of 109 awarded patents spanning sleep and audio innovation, today announced the launch of Sleepbuds 2, the next generation of its award-winning sleep earbuds. Unlike traditional earbuds, Sleepbuds 2 are meticulously designed solely for sleep. They use noise masking technology, not active noise cancellation, to help reduce disruptions such as snoring, city noise, and other nighttime disturbances. Sleepbuds 2 create a more stable and natural sound environment for uninterrupted rest.

Sleepbuds 2 set a new standard in the category as the world’s smallest earbuds designed just for sleep. With every detail refined to support better rest, they feature low-profile silicone earbuds for all-night comfort, enhanced precision-tuned sound, improved connectivity, and industry-leading 14 hours of battery life. The new generation is built for the full night and beyond, helping users fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up more restored than ever before.

"Sleepbuds 2 is the product our customers helped us build," said N.B. Patil, Co-founder and CEO of Ozlo. "We listened carefully to what people loved about the original Sleepbuds and where they wanted us to improve. The result is dramatically improved battery life, enhanced reliability, new intelligent sleep features, and a more personalized experience. Every improvement was made with one goal in mind: helping people get deeper, more restorative sleep night after night."





Built for Better Sleep, All Night Long. Even for Side-Sleepers.

Sleepbuds 2 innovates on what users already love:

Ultra-small comfort designed for side sleepers

The ability to stream content like podcasts or audiobooks and transition automatically to noise masking sleep sounds when you fall asleep

A private, in-ear alarm that wakes you up without disturbing others

A library of 30+ Soundscapes and Masking Sleep Sounds





With meaningful upgrades across performance and reliability:

Up to 14 hours of battery life*: Featuring the longest battery life in the sleep earbuds category, Sleepbuds 2 are built for even your longest nights. When using Sleep Sounds stored directly on the Sleepbuds versus streaming, users can enjoy even longer battery performance. Additionally, the Smart Charging Case now stores enough power to last 2-3 sleeps per charge, so you can rest easy.

Featuring the longest battery life in the sleep earbuds category, Sleepbuds 2 are built for even your longest nights. When using Sleep Sounds stored directly on the Sleepbuds versus streaming, users can enjoy even longer battery performance. Additionally, the Smart Charging Case now stores enough power to last 2-3 sleeps per charge, so you can rest easy. Improved Bluetooth connectivity: Enhanced Bluetooth reliability, extended range, and dedicated pairing controls for a smoother and faster experience.

Enhanced Bluetooth reliability, extended range, and dedicated pairing controls for a smoother and faster experience. New Smart Case Button: Phone-free access to key controls. With the push of a button, play your Sleep Sound or snooze your alarm.

Phone-free access to key controls. With the push of a button, play your Sleep Sound or snooze your alarm. Personalized Sleep Modes : Sleepbuds 2 include five customizable Sleep Modes that let users choose exactly how audio behaves throughout the night. Users can stream music, podcasts, audiobooks, or other content before bed, then automatically transition into noise-masking Sleep Sounds when they fall asleep, after a set timer, or whenever streaming stops. For a simpler, low-distraction experience, users can also play Sleep Sounds instantly without an active Bluetooth connection.

: Sleepbuds 2 include five customizable Sleep Modes that let users choose exactly how audio behaves throughout the night. Users can stream music, podcasts, audiobooks, or other content before bed, then automatically transition into noise-masking Sleep Sounds when they fall asleep, after a set timer, or whenever streaming stops. For a simpler, low-distraction experience, users can also play Sleep Sounds instantly without an active Bluetooth connection. More control with all-new Sleep Shield: Activating Sleep Shield will block disruption from incoming calls, alerts, notifications, and Bluetooth audio streaming.

Activating Sleep Shield will block disruption from incoming calls, alerts, notifications, and Bluetooth audio streaming. Engineered sound for sleep: A redesigned audio system with a built-in amplifier that delivers stronger masking performance, richer sound quality, and substantially higher volume than the original Sleepbuds.

A redesigned audio system with a built-in amplifier that delivers stronger masking performance, richer sound quality, and substantially higher volume than the original Sleepbuds. Personalized Audio Tuning: Professionally tuned listening presets, including Balanced, Focus, Spoken Word, and Airplane modes, designed to optimize comfort, vocal clarity, concentration, and masking performance across different sleep and travel environments.

Professionally tuned listening presets, including Balanced, Focus, Spoken Word, and Airplane modes, designed to optimize comfort, vocal clarity, concentration, and masking performance across different sleep and travel environments. Smart sleep and environmental insights: Sleepbuds 2 and the Smart Charging Case work together to track both sleep and environmental conditions throughout the night, turning nightly sleep into personalized insights over time.





Reimagining Earbuds for Sleep

Sleepbuds 2 are designed for people who struggle to sleep in noisy or unpredictable environments — from snoring partners and city apartments to roommates, travel, shift work, and light sleeping. Whether at home, on a plane, or in a hotel room, Sleepbuds 2 help create a more stable and comfortable sleep environment throughout the night.

Users can fall asleep to music, podcasts, audiobooks, or other streaming content before bed, then seamlessly transition to noise-masking sounds once asleep to help reduce disruptions like snoring, traffic, cabin noise, and other nighttime disturbances.

With their ultra-small, low-profile design, patented silicone tips, and secure-fit wings engineered specifically for sleep, Sleepbuds 2 deliver the all-night comfort that has made Ozlo’s Sleepbuds beloved by more than 200,000 customers, including side sleepers, travelers, and light sleepers who want earbuds they can comfortably wear through the entire night.

From Better Nights to Better Insight

Sleepbuds 2 also introduces an expanded view into Sleep Patterns. The Sleepbuds monitor biometrics such as movement and breathing, while built-in sensors in the Smart Case track room conditions, including sound, light, and temperature, turning nightly sleep into personalized insights over time. These insights turn nightly use into a continuous feedback loop, empowering users to improve their sleep habits and environment over time.

Sleepbuds 2 represent Ozlo’s vision for a new category of sleep technology: products designed not just to track sleep, but to actively improve and protect it.

Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 are available now at www.ozlosleep.com , with pricing starting at $279. The Sleepbuds 2 come with four pairs of silicone ear tips in different sizes, a Smart Charging Case, and a USB-C cable. For a limited time, all orders also include complimentary Ultra-Soft 3D Blackout Ozlo Sleep Mask and Ozlo Travel Case gifts with purchase, while existing Sleepbuds customers receive access to an exclusive 30-day upgrade offer.

For more information, visit www.ozlosleep.com . To watch the Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 launch trailer, click here .

About Ozlo

Ozlo is a sleep technology company dedicated to helping people achieve deep, restorative rest through science-backed innovation and thoughtful design. Founded by former Bose engineers in 2022, Ozlo creates products that help quiet the noise in our sleep environment and in our mind. The company’s flagship product, Ozlo Sleepbuds®, combines engineered audio, adaptive sound masking, and all-night comfort to help users fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up restored. Built for real-world relief and grounded in neuroscience, Ozlo’s technology redefines what it means to rest. To learn more, visit www.ozlosleep.com .

Contact: media@ozlosleep.com

*Battery life varies by use, configuration, environment, feature settings, and many other factors. Testing conducted by Ozlo using Sleepbuds 2 with playback of streaming audio and Sleep Sounds at 50% volume levels demonstrated up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. Results with variations of streaming audio, higher volume levels, Bluetooth use, and other features will vary.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55e0c487-4e61-4d16-a75b-d8660949ca1c