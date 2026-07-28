The a2 Milk Company Advances Global Leadership in Beta-Casein Science with New Research Presented at NUTRITION 2026

New findings presented at the American Society for Nutrition Annual Meeting build on more than two decades of research exploring the role of beta-casein protein in digestive health, nutrient utilization and beyond.

The a2 Milk Company presented new clinical and preclinical research at NUTRITION 2026, the American Society for Nutrition’s annual meeting held July 25-28 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The research program included two studies presented by The a2 Milk Company and company-funded studies led by investigators at Purdue University and Nova Southeastern University.

Together, the studies examined infant growth and safety, protein utilization, digestive tolerance, gastrointestinal biomarkers and the gut-brain axis, building on more than two decades of research in A1- and A2-type beta-casein protein.



AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The a2 Milk Company today announced new clinical and preclinical research presented at NUTRITION 2026, the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition. The studies examined infant growth and safety, protein utilization and gastrointestinal biomarkers, and the respective roles of lactose and beta-casein in digestive tolerance.

The presentations included two studies from The a2 Milk Company and company-funded research conducted by Purdue University and Nova Southeastern University investigators. They add to the company’s research program focused on naturally occurring beta-casein variants and their potential effects on digestion and health.

New Research Highlights

New Clinical Study Demonstrates Safety and Growth of Infant Formula Made with Milk Free from A1 Beta-Casein

The a2 Milk Company presented results from a randomized, double-blind controlled trial evaluating the growth and safety of infant formula made with milk free from A1-type beta-casein protein (A1PF) in healthy term infants.

The Growth Monitoring Study, a clinical trial required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for new infant formulas, demonstrated that infants fed A1PF formula experienced normal growth throughout the 16-week study period, meeting the FDA's predefined non-inferiority criteria when compared with a commercially available infant formula.

Beyond meeting the study's primary endpoint, additional analyses found that infants receiving the A1PF formula:

Achieved significantly greater average weight gain (3,577.78 vs. 3,376.50grams), compared with those receiving conventional formula – approximately 6% greater weight gain

Demonstrated significantly greater length gain (12.88 vs. 12.08 cm) compared with infants fed conventional formula – approximately 6.6% greater length gain

Had significantly higher weight-for-age and length-for-age z-scores at 16 weeks.



According to Kirsty Armstrong, Senior Global Research Manager at The a2 Milk Company, the findings demonstrate that the A1PF formula was safe, nutritionally adequate, and supported infant growth.

New Preclinical Study Examines Protein Efficiency and Gastrointestinal Biomarkers

Research presented by Armstrong examined the protein component of an infant formula made with A1PF milk using the Association of Official Analytical Collaboration (AOAC INTERNATIONAL) Protein Efficiency Ratio (PER) Official Method 960.48.

Key findings included:

Higher adjusted PER compared with casein controls

Elevated antioxidant status

Reduced gastrointestinal inflammatory markers

Improved intestinal barrier function markers

Higher lactase gene and protein expression



Together, these findings suggest use of A1PF milk in formula may support improved protein quality and create a more favorable gastrointestinal environment for nutrient utilization. Additional research is needed to determine the clinical significance of these findings.

Purdue University Researchers Advance Understanding of Milk Protein and Digestive Health i

Purdue University investigators independently conducted the research, with funding provided by The a2 Milk Company. The studies examined the role of A1- and A2-type beta-casein in digestion and metabolism, further contributing to the growing body of scientific evidence on milk protein biology.

Purdue investigators also presented additional research exploring the biological mechanisms underlying A1- and A2-type beta-casein, including studies on gastric emptying, glucose metabolism, and redox biology.

"Our goal is to better understand the factors that contribute to dairy tolerance and digestive health," said Dennis A. Savaiano, Ph.D., Professor of Nutrition Science at Purdue University. "These studies advance our understanding of how naturally occurring differences in milk proteins may influence digestive physiology and metabolic responses, while highlighting the importance of continued clinical research to better understand these complex interactions."

Nova Southeastern University Researchers Examine Links Between Milk Protein Type and Inflammation Markersii

Researchers at Nova Southeastern University independently conducted the research, with funding provided by The a2 Milk Company. Led by neuroscientist Dr Richard Deth, the study explored how naturally occurring differences in milk proteins may influence inflammation in the gut and brain.

"These findings provide new insight into how a natural variation exhibited by a milk protein may influence communication between the gut and brain," said Richard Deth, Ph.D., Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Nova Southeastern University. "Understanding these biological pathways helps advance our knowledge of the relationship between nutrition, inflammation and cognitive function.

Building on More Than Two Decades of Scientific Leadership

The NUTRITION 2026 presentations build upon an expanding body of clinical and preclinical evidence examining the differences between A1- and A2-type beta-casein proteins.

Research conducted over the past two decades has shown that milk free from A1-type beta-casein has been associated with improved digestive comfort and reduced gastrointestinal symptoms, lower markers of inflammation, higher antioxidant levels, specifically in individuals with lactose intolerance, and emerging benefits for cognition and quality of life in older adults.

Unlike conventional milk, milk free from A1-type beta-casein does not preferentially release the peptide beta-casomorphin-7 (BCM-7) during digestion, a proposed mechanism that researchers continue to investigate as part of understanding digestive and physiological differences between beta-casein protein types.

"For more than two decades, The a2 Milk Company has invested significantly in in vitro, pre-clinical and clinical studies to bring us to the level of understanding we now have," said Dr. Andrew Clarke, Chief Scientific Advisor at The a2 Milk Company. "The research presented at NUTRITION 2026 reflects our long-standing commitment to advancing research into A1 protein free dairy and helping expand the evidence base for healthcare professionals, researchers and consumers worldwide."

About The a2 Milk Company

The a2 Milk Company is a dairy nutrition company that develops products made with milk containing only the A2-type beta-casein protein. For more than 25 years, the company has worked alongside scientists around the world to advance understanding of beta-casein protein science.

The company has products and trading activities across New Zealand, Australia, Greater China, North America and selected emerging markets. Its infant nutrition products are available in key international markets, including China, Australia and Vietnam.

For more information, visit The a2 Milk Company website.

Contact

Katie Pawelczyk, MS, RD

Kpawelczyk@foodminds.com

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i Sujani S, Mysore Saiprasad S, Dong J, Deth R, Eaton T, Savaiano, DA. Differential Effects of Lactose-Free A1/A2 Versus A2/A2 Milk on Digestive Discomfort and Gut Inflammation in Adults with Perceived Dairy Intolerance. Poster Presented at: NUTRITION 2026, American Society for Nutrition Annual Meeting; July 25-28, 2026; National Harbor, MD. Poster No. E-94



ii Deth R, Rose N, Dong J, Eshraghi R, Armstrong K, Blum J, Ridling E, Clarke A. A Novel Gut-Brain Connection: Differential Influence of Conventional vs. A1 Protein-free Milk Consumption on Inflammation-Related Gene Expression. Poster presented at: NUTRITION 2026, American Society for Nutrition Annual Meeting; July 25-28, 2026; National Harbor, MD. Poster No. E-16