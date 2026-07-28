Second Century Ventures Announces 8 Companies for 2026 REACH Commercial Scale-Up Program

Chicago, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and the most active global real estate technology fund, announced today the acceptance of eight companies to the 2026 REACH Commercial program. Launched in 2019, this marks the eighth cohort dedicated to scaling solutions for commercial real estate.

The companies selected for the 2026 REACH Commercial program represent a diverse range of solutions, including innovations in:

Store-level sales data and shopper analytics,

Energy management and utility cost reduction,

Package logistics and delivery management,

Parking operations and revenue optimization,

Commercial tenant cash flow and financial intelligence,

Retail leasing and space activation,

Biometric security and access control, and

Payment automation and fintech infrastructure.

“Great technology doesn’t wait for an easy market. It shows up when money is tight and everyone’s looking for a way through,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of Second Century Ventures. “That’s exactly what these eight companies do: get owners paid faster, run buildings leaner, and turn dead space into revenue.”

Companies accepted to the 2026 REACH Commercial program include:

CenterCheck: store-level sales monitoring that gives retailers and shopping centers accurate sales reporting, shopper demographics, and transaction journey insights for their physical locations.

Embue: AI-powered control and sensing that cuts apartment buildings’ utility costs by 25% within the first hour of use, giving owners immediate, measurable savings without any hardware overhaul.

HelloPackage: AI-powered package management system for multifamily and student-housing communities —computer vision, driver coordination, and hands-on service—so leasing teams stay focused on leasing, not packages.

Parkquility: a license plate registration based parking management platform that maximizes net operating income for property owners while delivering a seamless, frictionless experience for drivers and visitors.

RentFlow: the first platform to align commercial rent with business tenant cash flow, keeping property owners paid on time while turning rent-payment and cash flow data into real-time asset intelligence.

Shortlyst: the sourcing engine for short-term retail activations, connecting property owners with vetted, activation-ready brands to fill vacant space, generate revenue, and drive foot traffic.

SKLUT: a mobile-first facial recognition access platform networking commercial, residential, and event venues across New York City into one system, enabling seamless entry and exit from a single mobile device.

SnapRefund: gives insurers and insurance agents payment automation that streamlines refunds and improves operational efficiency across their claims and billing workflows.

“Our 2026 REACH Commercial cohort emerged from the most competitive applicant pool we’ve seen to date,” said Bob Gillespie, managing partner of REACH Commercial. “What stood out was the breadth of challenges being solved—from payments, parking, security, and energy to retail leasing and data driven decision making. This cohort of companies aren’t just promising ideas; they have real customers, real revenue, and the traction to scale. We're excited to help accelerate that growth across our network.”

REACH offers a robust curriculum including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. To learn more about REACH and how you can get involved, visit https://nar-reach.com

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, REACH leverages the association’s membership and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship, and market exposure.

About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes—from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation—visit facts.realtor.

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Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.