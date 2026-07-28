WillScot Introduces Quick-Connect Canopy, Expanding Covered Workspace Solutions

WillScot has expanded its Clearspan portfolio of industrial fabric structures with the launch of WillScot Quick-Connect Canopy.

Supports construction, industrial, infrastructure and event operations with flexible space for storage, staging and active work areas — giving crews a safer, more comfortable work environment regardless of conditions.

Features rapid deployment, durable performance and scalable space optimization to help maximize jobsite productivity.

Now available in Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh/Durham, N.C., and Tampa, Fla.



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC), an industry leader in modular building and storage solutions, today announced the expansion of its Clearspan portfolio of industrial fabric structures with the launch of WillScot Quick-Connect Canopy , a rapidly deployable solution that creates protected, covered workspace between compatible WillScot units. Designed to support workforce welfare, weather protection and operational efficiency, Quick-Connect Canopy helps customers maintain productivity and keep projects moving in changing conditions.



"Across construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial worksites, customers need solutions that help protect both their people and their operations," said Tim Boswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of WillScot. "Quick-Connect Canopy creates engineered, covered workspace between our core fleet solutions, helping customers provide comfortable, weather-protected environments for crews while supporting safe, productive and efficient jobsite operations."



Quick-Connect Canopy expands how customers can use and connect modular buildings, storage containers, cold storage units and ground-level offices by creating integrated, covered space between them. This enables more efficient workflows across jobsites and event venues, supporting material handling, equipment storage, fabrication, crew coordination, event staging and operational support without requiring additional standalone structures.

Key features include:

Rapid Deployment — Designed for fast installation, Quick-Connect Canopy can typically be installed in a single day by WillScot crews. The patent-pending, ISO-mounted design securely attaches to compatible WillScot units without drilling, welding or permanent structural modifications, helping preserve fleet integrity while simplifying installation and removal.

— Designed for fast installation, Quick-Connect Canopy can typically be installed in a single day by WillScot crews. The patent-pending, ISO-mounted design securely attaches to compatible WillScot units without drilling, welding or permanent structural modifications, helping preserve fleet integrity while simplifying installation and removal. Engineered Weather Protection — Fully engineered to applicable wind and snow load requirements across more than 75% of WillScot serviceable markets, Quick-Connect Canopy helps customers deploy covered workspace solutions with confidence. Engineering documents are available to support local permitting requirements where applicable.

— Fully engineered to applicable wind and snow load requirements across more than 75% of WillScot serviceable markets, Quick-Connect Canopy helps customers deploy covered workspace solutions with confidence. Engineering documents are available to support local permitting requirements where applicable. Durable Performance — Constructed with a heavy-duty galvanized steel frame and high-strength fabric covering, the canopy provides reliable protection from sun, rain and snow while maintaining a 17-foot center clearance suitable for standard DOT vehicles.

— Constructed with a heavy-duty galvanized steel frame and high-strength fabric covering, the canopy provides reliable protection from sun, rain and snow while maintaining a 17-foot center clearance suitable for standard DOT vehicles. Flexible Space Optimization — Featuring a 20-foot-wide design that scales in 20-foot increments, the modular system creates covered workspace between compatible WillScot units, supporting material handling, fabrication, equipment storage, crew break areas, staging and operational workflows.



WillScot's Quick-Connect Canopy builds on the company’s broader effort to deliver flexible, scalable space solutions that adapt to evolving jobsite needs, providing a heavy-duty alternative to standard jobsite tents. The solution reflects WillScot's ongoing commitment to support safer and more comfortable work environments for the people who keep jobsites running.

Quick-Connect Canopy is currently available in select U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Charlotte, N.C., Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh/Durham, N.C., and Tampa, Fla., with additional expansion planned.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.willscot.com .

About WillScot

WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC) is a leading provider of turnkey space solutions in North America, helping businesses keep projects moving and operations running. The company partners with customers across all industries to deliver the right solution when and where it is needed. WillScot's comprehensive portfolio of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, secure dry storage containers, cold storage containers and trailers, blast-resistant buildings, clearspan industrial fabric structures and fencing, along with a range of add-on products available to support any project need. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., WillScot operates approximately 250 locations across the United States, Canada and Mexico, providing the scale, expertise and responsiveness customers rely on for projects of any size and duration.

Media Contacts:

Kelly Gorski

Kgorski@planitagency.com

609-385-6701

Corey Salemi

Media@willscot.com