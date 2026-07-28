Daily Site Execution Platform Aphex Launches in North America

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aphex , the daily site execution platform for major construction projects, today announced the opening of its first North American office in Toronto. The company has been incorporated in Ontario, established a founding team, and is already supporting several of Canada’s largest contractors on major transit and infrastructure projects.

The expansion comes as Ontario moves through one of the largest infrastructure buildouts in its history. The province has committed more than $210 billion to infrastructure over the next decade, with major investment flowing into transit, highways, hospitals, and housing. These projects depend on thousands of daily decisions made by field teams, subcontractors, engineers, and project leaders. Aphex helps construction teams keep those decisions connected to the plan.

Aphex brings lookaheads, weekly work plans, and daily coordination into one place. Project teams can see what is planned, what actually happened, and where work is starting to slip, so they can address issues before they become bigger delays.

In Ontario, Aphex is working with contractors to deliver some of the region’s largest transit and infrastructure projects, including those connected to the province’s ongoing transit expansion.

“Canada is entering a decade where infrastructure delivery will matter as much as infrastructure investment,” said Mike York , Chief Strategy Officer at Aphex. “Ontario has the capital, the projects and the contractor base to lead that shift, but the challenge is execution. The teams that can keep daily work connected to the wider plan will be the ones that protect schedules, budgets and public trust. That is why we chose Canada, and why we chose to build from Toronto.”

The launch follows a growth investment from Expedition Growth Capital . The investment is supporting Aphex’s international expansion, including the development of a local Canadian team to work alongside customers in market.

“Aphex has already proven that a product built for the way construction teams actually work can spread from one project across an entire contractor,” said Steve Twomey , Partner at Expedition Growth Capital, who is joining Aphex’s board of directors. “The coordination challenge it solves exists across markets. Aphex’s early traction in Canada, together with its relationships with many of the world’s leading contractors, gives the company a strong foundation for continued expansion across North America.”

“Opening in Toronto is about being close to the work and close to the people delivering it,” said Carlos Carvalho , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Aphex, who is leading the company’s Canadian operation from Toronto. “We opened an office, incorporated locally, and are building a team here because we believe Canada will be one of the defining infrastructure markets of the next decade. Our job now is to support the contractors already delivering that work and grow with the market.”

Founded in London in 2016, Aphex is used by leading contractors across the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, including Balfour Beatty, Skanska, Morgan Sindall, and Mace. The platform has supported major projects, including Balfour Beatty’s London Power Tunnels 2, Skanska’s A428, and Acciona’s Level Crossing Removal Project in Australia.

With its Toronto office now open, Aphex says its immediate focus is supporting the Canadian project teams already using the platform and growing its local presence as the country’s infrastructure pipeline continues to expand.

About Aphex:

Aphex is the daily execution platform for major construction projects. By replacing the patchwork of spreadsheets, whiteboards, and email that site teams rely on, it connects the daily cycle of planning, communicating, and tracking progress, to help teams successfully deliver complex projects. Trusted by the majority of major UK, Australian and New Zealand infrastructure and building projects by contractors including Balfour Beatty, BAM Nuttall, Costain, and Laing O'Rourke, and backed by Expedition Capital, Aphex is now expanding across North America from its new Toronto office. To learn more, visit aphex.co or book a demo here .

About Expedition Growth Capital:

Expedition is a software and AI specialist growth equity firm with offices in London and Boston. Expedition partners with ambitious, rapidly growing software companies that have achieved significant traction with little or no external funding. The firm brings capital for growth initiatives and shareholder liquidity, highly relevant operational expertise, and a trusted track record of respectfully partnering with founders on their path to category leadership. For more information, please see Expedition Growth Capital or follow Expedition on LinkedIn.

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