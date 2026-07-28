Inverness Graham Partners with ShipSigma to Build an AI-Powered Parcel Solutions Platform Delivering Supply Chain Efficiency and Savings

WAYNE, Pa., July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inverness Graham today announced the majority recapitalization of ShipSigma, an AI-powered parcel solutions platform that uses proprietary data and advanced analytics to help businesses lower shipping costs while improving the efficiency of their supply chains. ShipSigma represents the fourth platform investment in Inverness Graham’s Green Light strategy and exemplifies its focus on businesses whose technology delivers compelling economic value while enabling more productive use of resources.

Founded in 2018, ShipSigma has become a leading parcel and supply-chain optimization partner for small and medium-sized enterprises. Powered by AI and more than 20 billion parcel and less-than-truckload data points, ShipSigma analyzes each customer’s shipping profile—including volumes, package dimensions, weights, destinations, and service levels—to identify and execute opportunities for greater efficiency and savings. The company combines proprietary cost modeling with carrier expertise to optimize contracts and automate invoice audits. Additionally, ShipSigma helps customers right-size their packaging and assess the structure and location of their distribution networks. These operational improvements can reduce packaging material, increase the number of parcels carried per vehicle, and shorten the distance between inventory and customers, thereby lowering total transportation spend while reducing resource consumption and miles traveled per package.

“ShipSigma’s value proposition extends well beyond managing parcel spend,” said Ryan Geary, Principal at Inverness Graham. “The company’s AI-powered technology transforms enormous volumes of parcel data into actionable decisions about packaging and distribution-network design. Those decisions can reduce material use, improve transportation capacity utilization and eliminate unnecessary shipment miles while generating substantial savings for customers. This direct link between resource productivity and economic value is central to our Green Light strategy.”

“We founded ShipSigma to give businesses the data, technology and expertise needed to optimize one of their most complex operating functions,” said Chase Flashman and Deyman Doolittle, Co-Founders of ShipSigma. “Our work begins by helping customers understand and manage parcel spend, but that same parcel-level intelligence can inform better decisions across packaging and distribution-network design. Inverness Graham shares our vision for building a broader platform that delivers measurable savings through more efficient supply chains. Its experience partnering with founder-led businesses and building market-leading platforms makes the firm the right partner for ShipSigma’s next phase of growth.”

McDermott Will & Schulte served as legal counsel to Inverness Graham. Greenberg Traurig served as legal counsel and Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) served as exclusive financial advisor to ShipSigma in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About the Inverness Graham Green Light Strategy

Green Light is Inverness Graham’s lower middle market strategy focused on investing in businesses that deliver Environmental Sustainability Now—practical sustainability today through products and services that improve efficiency, resilience, and resource productivity. The Green Light Fund closed in 2024 at $238 million and has completed eight investments across four platforms, with one exit to date. The strategy targets four key areas of the economy undergoing fundamental transition, targeting businesses that improve efficiency, productivity, and sustainability, while delivering returns: Energy Transition, Industrial Transition, Built World Transition, and AgTech Transition. Green Light applies the same Strategic Platform Build approach, operational value creation playbook, and partnership model that Inverness Graham has refined over more than two decades.

About Inverness Graham

Inverness Graham is a Philadelphia-based, operationally focused private investment firm that partners with innovative, high-growth businesses where technology is transforming traditional industry. With more than $1.8 billion in assets under management, Inverness Graham brings institutional-scale capabilities to the North American lower middle market while maintaining a focused partnership approach with founders and management teams. The firm’s Flagship strategy targets high-growth businesses in Healthcare, Tech-Enabled Services and Software, and Advanced Manufacturing, while the Green Light strategy targets technology-enabled businesses where sustainability is a key driver of accelerated growth.

Across its strategies, Inverness Graham combines deep sector expertise with an operationally intensive value creation playbook, leveraging dedicated resources across deal sourcing, operational improvement, transformative M&A and AI enablement. Founded by senior executives of the Graham Group, the firm builds on a more than 60-year legacy of operational excellence and entrepreneurial leadership.

For further information, please contact:

Wilson Tong

wtong@invernessgraham.com

610-722-0300