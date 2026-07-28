CFP Board Appoints Recognized Professional Association Leader Liz Lacey as Managing Director, Professional Practice

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFP Board today announced the appointment of Elizabeth (Liz) S. Lacey as Managing Director, Professional Practice, an enterprise leadership role responsible for advancing CFP Board’s professional standards and practitioner ecosystem.





In this role, Lacey will provide strategic oversight of CFP Board’s certification competency standards across Examination, Continuing Education, Experience and Stakeholder Services. She will lead work to strengthen administration, policy implementation, practitioner engagement and cross-functional alignment, ensuring CFP Board’s standards continue to protect the public and support the long-term growth of the financial planning profession.

“Liz’s background in credentialing, exam programs and learning strategy gives her a deep understanding of the candidate journey, from the first step toward certification through lifelong professional development,” said CFP Board CEO K. Dane Snowden. “That perspective will help enhance every stage of the certification experience, strengthen CFP® certification and support CFP® professionals throughout their careers.”

Lacey joined CFP Board in March 2026 as Director of Continuing Education and Experience. In that role, she led the strategy, operations and governance of CFP Board’s Continuing Education and Experience portfolio, supporting more than 109,000 CFP® professionals and a nationwide network of nearly1,100 Continuing Education Sponsors.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to step into this role and continue serving CFP® professionals,” said Lacey.” I look forward to working with all of our stakeholders across the profession to strengthen the programs, partnerships and experiences that support CFP® professionals and the public they serve.”

Before joining CFP Board, Lacey spent nearly two decades with SHRM, where she held progressive leadership roles spanning education, credentialing, learning, partnerships and consumer products. She led a $57 million business portfolio, launched nationally recognized learning and credentialing initiatives, modernized enterprise learning systems and drove operational improvements that enhanced organizational performance and customer experience.

A strategic operations and business leader, Lacey is recognized for building high-performing teams, leading complex enterprise initiatives and translating strategic vision into scalable, measurable results. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Vermont.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public’s benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 109,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession’s body of knowledge.

CONTACT: Jane Riley Jacobsen, Director of Public Relations, O: 202-379-2305 M: 703-801-5376, Email: media@cfpboard.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e5cb8a1-a8ab-448e-b1ec-c8ea9171e694