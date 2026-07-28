nextSource Appoints Ann Cotter as Chief Financial Officer to Strengthen Financial Leadership and Support Continued Growth

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





nextSource, a leading provider of innovative workforce solutions, today announced the appointment of Ann Cotter as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ann brings extensive leadership experience across service-oriented, professional services, and privately held organizations, with deep expertise supporting complex workforce management programs. She has also led enterprise-wide ERP implementations and the deployment of AI-driven financial and operational solutions, helping organizations scale efficiently while maintaining strong governance, compliance, and service delivery.

Ann's experience aligning financial, legal, and workforce operations is especially valuable as organizations navigate increasingly complex talent strategies and extended workforce needs. Her perspective and operational expertise will further strengthen nextSource's ability to deliver scalable workforce solutions that help clients manage risk, workforce agility, and achieve their business objectives.

As CFO, Ann will lead nextSource's Legal Services, HR, Financial and Operational Services. In this role, she will be responsible for advancing the financial and operational infrastructure that supports nextSource's continued growth, ensuring the organization remains well-positioned to deliver exceptional service, compliance excellence, and innovative workforce solutions to clients worldwide.

"Ann’s extensive experience supporting workforce programs across multiple industries, combined with her expertise in AI-enabled financial solutions, will be instrumental as we scale our workforce solutions and deliver exceptional service to our clients."

— Catherine Candland, Chief Executive Officer, nextSource

Ann is a CPA with a Bachelor's degree in Arts and Economics and a Master's degree in Taxation. She has also served as an adjunct professor, teaching financial, tax, and cost accounting. Throughout her career, Ann has worked across industries that align closely with nextSource's client base, including financial services, business and professional services consulting, consumer products, and digital technology. This diverse experience has provided her with a deep understanding of the operational, financial, and regulatory challenges organizations face today. Her expertise includes leading end-to-end ERP implementations with SAGE and other enterprise platforms. These experiences position her to help modernize nextSource's systems and processes while maintaining the accuracy, transparency, and compliance standards that clients expect.

Working across these functions, she will focus on strengthening financial performance, mitigating risk, supporting benefit administration, and ensuring regulatory compliance as the company expands to meet evolving client needs. In addition to her extensive professional accomplishments, Ann is a passionate advocate for animal welfare. Most recently, she served as CFO of a microbiome research and product company dedicated to improving animal health and wellness. Her commitment to both people and animals reflects the values-driven leadership approach she brings to nextSource.

“I am excited to join nextSource, workforce solutions are evolving rapidly.Together, we will continue delivering the trusted service, compliance expertise, and people-first solutions that define the nextSource experience.”

— Ann Cotter, Chief Financial Officer, nextSource

About nextSource

For more than 28 years, nextSource has helped organizations navigate the evolving world of work through comprehensive workforce solutions designed to increase agility, strengthen compliance, and enhance workforce performance. As a privately held, woman-owned professional services firm, nextSource delivers expertise across extended workforce management, global workforce administration, direct sourcing, payroll services, and compliance management. Guided by a People First philosophy, nextSource enables clients to meet their talent objectives while maintaining governance, operational excellence, and exceptional workforce experiences.

nextSource.com

Contact: [Media Relations] | media@nextsource.com | nextsource.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dd10fb3-9ab5-4298-813e-7a0c8000520b