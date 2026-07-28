EQPT Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in EquipmentShare.com Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in EquipmentShare.com Inc. (NASDAQ: EQPT) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between January 23, 2026 and June 23, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Alleged related-party transaction proceeds: at least $77 million. Reported EQPT decline: more than 34.5%, equal to $8.44 per share. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on September 21, 2026.

Institutional Investor Securities Recovery ERISA Considerations

The securities action alleges that EquipmentShare's offering materials and Class Period disclosures understated the scope of related-party dealings involving entities affiliated with the Company's founders. For pension funds, asset managers, family offices, and other fiduciaries, the issue is practical: determine whether pooled accounts purchased EQPT during the Class Period and whether losses are sufficiently documented for evaluation.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders should assess the case through a records-first process:

Identify all EQPT purchases, sales, transfers, and holdings across managed accounts.

Separate shares acquired in or traceable to the January 2026 IPO from open-market purchases during the Class Period.

Review whether custodial records reflect losses tied to the alleged disclosure events.

Determine whether plan documents, investment committee minutes, or manager reports reference EQPT exposure.

Evaluate whether serving as lead plaintiff would provide appropriate oversight of claims asserted on behalf of the class.





Portfolio Impact Assessment for Plans and Funds

As claimed, the alleged disclosure issue centers on whether investors received complete information about the Company's OWN Program, T3 platform, and related-party transaction network. Institutional investors may have acquired shares through multiple vehicles, making loss tracing and account-level aggregation important at the outset.

Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions where alleged disclosure failures affect pooled assets. Here, the complaint asserts that EQPT investors faced a 34.5% decline tied to related-party transaction allegations, making loss documentation especially important for fiduciaries. -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EQPT Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the EQPT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges EquipmentShare.com Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding related-party transactions, the OWN Program, and the extent of founder-affiliated entity involvement during the Class Period. When a June 2026 research report alleged undisclosed related-party transactions involving EZ Equipment Zone, Bevel Financial, and Armada Fleet Management, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did EquipmentShare allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from January 23, 2026 to June 23, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information about related-party transactions that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the EQPT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and asserts claims under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my EQPT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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