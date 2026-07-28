VIA Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Via Transportation Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares in or traceable to the Company's September 2025 initial public offering. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

VIA shares have fallen from the $46.00 IPO price to $14.12, a decline of $31.88 per share (69.3%). The lead plaintiff deadline is August 10, 2026.

How Wall Street Priced the IPO Story

Via Transportation went public at $46.00 per share in September 2025 on the strength of a narrative centered on "significant and durable revenue growth" and a "successful land and expand strategy." Underwriters including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold over 10.7 million shares to investors, generating nearly $493 million in gross proceeds. The initial Wall Street consensus reflected a company poised to scale its transit technology platform globally, with Germany representing approximately 20% of total revenue.

The Reassessment Begins: November 2025

The first recalibration came on November 13, 2025, when the Company reported that ARR per customer had declined for the first time in eight quarters. The lawsuit contends this metric had already been deteriorating at the time of the IPO but was not disclosed to investors. Shares dropped 13% in a single session to $43.14. Analysts who had built models around expanding revenue per customer were forced to reconsider the trajectory.

Execution Concerns Accelerate: February and May 2026

By February 2026, the Company acknowledged "headwinds" in Germany, its largest international market. The action claims these headwinds were not new developments but pre-existing regulatory barriers that prevented customers from adopting the full platform beyond microtransit. Shares fell another 8% to $17.18. By May 2026, management confirmed it had "not yet been able to crack it beyond the microtransit vertical" in Germany, and shares dropped 17% to $14.12.

Why Shifting Analyst Sentiment Matters for Shareholders

The IPO was priced at $46.00 based on growth assumptions that the lawsuit alleges were already failing at the time of the offering

ARR per customer was declining before the first post-IPO earnings report, as averred in the complaint

Germany's regulatory environment kept services "siloed," preventing the cross-sell revenue expansion that underpinned the IPO thesis

Three consecutive earnings calls delivered progressively worse revelations about the sustainability of the Company's growth model

The cumulative stock decline of 69.3% reflects a fundamental repricing as analyst expectations adjusted to reality





"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The progressive deterioration in VIA's share price over three quarters suggests the market was absorbing information that arguably should have been available before the IPO." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 10, 2026

Learn more about the case or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VIA Lawsuit

Q: When did Via Transportation allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 15, 2025 to May 12, 2026. The complaint alleges the IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus contained material misstatements and omissions about the Company's revenue trajectory and German market challenges. When the true state of affairs was revealed through three successive earnings calls, the stock declined nearly 70%.

Q: How much did VIA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 69.3%, a decline of $31.88 per share, from the $46.00 IPO price to $14.12 following the Company's May 12, 2026 disclosure that it had been unable to expand beyond microtransit in Germany. Investors who purchased shares in or traceable to the IPO may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do VIA investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VIA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 10, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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