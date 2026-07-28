PLNT Shareholder Alert: September 14, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Planet Fitness, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between November 6, 2025 and May 6, 2026. Find out if you might be eligible to recover your losses .

PLNT shares fell from $63.96 on May 6, 2026 to $44.01 on May 7, 2026, a $19.95 per-share decline of approximately 31.19%. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is September 14, 2026.

CEO CFO Securities Liability Section 20(a) Control Person Allegations

The complaint names Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Jay Stasz, Chief Financial Officer during the Class Period until March 9, 2026. The pleading asserts that their senior positions allegedly gave them power over Planet Fitness' SEC filings, press releases, investor presentations, and statements to analysts.

The action claims investors purchased PLNT shares at allegedly inflated prices after the Company presented confidence in its marketing campaign, membership growth outlook, Black Card pricing rollout, and three-year growth algorithm.

Alleged Control Person Liability

The Individual Defendants allegedly had authority over Company reports, press releases, and investor communications.

The complaint charges that senior leadership addressed marketing effectiveness and membership trends during the Class Period.

The case alleges that 2026 financial guidance depended materially on membership volume growth and rate increases.

The pleading asserts that the planned Black Card price increase was incorporated into investor-facing growth expectations.

The action alleges that the executives had the ability and opportunity to prevent or correct challenged statements.

The complaint references control person liability under Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification and Investor Accountability Issues

The lawsuit asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5. As alleged, the executive accountability theory focuses on whether senior officers responsible for corporate disclosures allowed materially incomplete information to reach the market.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. Here, the action alleges that senior leadership spoke to investors about marketing effectiveness, membership growth, and pricing plans before the May 7 guidance reset." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case

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Frequently Asked Questions About the PLNT Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the PLNT lawsuit? A: The complaint names Planet Fitness, Inc. and individual defendants Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer and Director, and Jay Stasz, Chief Financial Officer during the Class Period until March 9, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PLNT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Planet Fitness made materially false or misleading statements regarding the efficacy of its marketing strategy, projected membership growth, the Black Card price increase, and financial targets during the Class Period.

Q: What court was the PLNT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need for review? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PLNT shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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