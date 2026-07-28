PICS Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in PicS N.V. Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt examines the adequacy of PicS N.V.'s (Nasdaq: PICS) risk disclosures in connection with its January 30, 2026 initial public offering. A securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Class A common stock in or traceable to the IPO. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

PicS shares were sold to the public at $19.00 each, generating $434.3 million in gross proceeds. By June 4, 2026, shares traded below $9.00, a decline exceeding 52%. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 4, 2026.

SEC Regulation S-K required PicS N.V. to disclose specific, known risks to IPO investors. Instead, the complaint alleges, the Company offered boilerplate language about potential credit deterioration while a December 2025 internal review had already confirmed that deterioration was underway. IPO shareholders lost over $10 per share as the gap between what was disclosed and what was known became apparent.

What the Company Disclosed

The Offering Documents presented PicS as operating under "strict credit underwriting criteria" with proprietary AI models delivering "up to 3.0 times more accuracy." Risk factor language addressed the general possibility that credit quality could deteriorate in the future. The Stage 3 formation rate was reported at a stable 3.6% as of September 30, 2025, and the Offering Documents suggested this metric had remained within historical norms over the prior year.

What the Complaint Alleges Was Missing

The securities action contends that these forward-looking risk warnings concealed backward-looking facts that had already materialized:

In December 2025, weeks before the IPO, PicS conducted an internal review that found its "historical credit evaluation policies and procedures were deficient"

That review triggered the reclassification of R$590 million in loan exposures from Stage 2 (underperforming) to Stage 3 (credit-impaired/defaulted)

The reclassification produced an incremental expected credit loss charge of R$88 million for Q4 2025

The Stage 3 formation rate had nearly doubled to 7.1% in Q4 2025, a 97% spike over the prior quarter

None of these developments appeared in the Offering Documents filed with the SEC on January 29, 2026





Regulatory Reality: Items 303 and 105

The complaint challenges PicS' disclosures under two specific SEC requirements. Item 303 of Regulation S-K required the Company to identify "any known trends or uncertainties" expected to have a material impact on revenues or income. Item 105 required disclosure of "the most significant factors" making the IPO investment speculative or risky, with an explanation of how each risk affected the Company. As pleaded, PicS had concrete knowledge of credit deterioration that had already occurred, yet the Offering Documents framed these risks as hypothetical future possibilities.

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The distinction matters for investors: a risk factor stating that credit quality "could" decline is materially different from disclosing that an internal review "did" find deficient procedures and that hundreds of millions in loans had already been reclassified as defaulted. The complaint asserts that PicS' boilerplate warnings cannot substitute for specific disclosure of problems management had already identified and quantified before selling $434 million in stock to the public.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a company's own internal review has already identified deficiencies and triggered material reclassifications, investors purchasing shares in an IPO deserve to know those facts before committing their capital." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: August 4, 2026

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PICS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the PICS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges PicS N.V. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its credit underwriting quality, the accuracy of its proprietary AI models, and the stability of its loan portfolio during the class period from January 30, 2026 through June 4, 2026. When the true condition of the credit portfolio was revealed, the stock price declined sharply from the $19.00 IPO price to below $9.00.

Q: Who is eligible to join the PICS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PICS Class A common stock in or traceable to the January 30, 2026 IPO and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PICS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my PICS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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