PLAB Shareholder Alert: Photronics, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) securities class action must file a motion by September 4, 2026. Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

PLAB shares fell $19.49 per share, a decline of 36.42%, on May 28, 2026. The class period runs from December 10, 2025 through May 27, 2026.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the court appoints a lead plaintiff to represent all class members. The lead plaintiff is typically the investor or group of investors with the largest financial interest in the case. Any investor who purchased PLAB securities during the class period and suffered losses may apply.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

The lead plaintiff selects and directs lead counsel for the entire class

Courts generally presume the applicant with the largest provable loss is the most adequate plaintiff

There is no minimum loss threshold required to apply

In the Photronics case, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases between December 10, 2025 and May 27, 2026

Serving as lead plaintiff involves no out-of-pocket cost

Multiple investors may join together as a lead plaintiff group

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment remain absent class members. Absent class members are not required to take any action before September 4, 2026 and retain the right to participate in any recovery obtained on behalf of the class. No investor is excluded from the case for choosing not to apply as lead plaintiff.

Post-Deadline Procedures

After the September 4, 2026 deadline passes, the court will review all motions and appoint the lead plaintiff. The appointed lead plaintiff will then select lead counsel. Discovery, briefing, and settlement negotiations follow. Most class members never appear in court or provide testimony.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests in the outcome. In the Photronics action, investors who purchased during the class period and experienced the $19.49 per-share decline should evaluate whether lead plaintiff appointment aligns with their interests." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PLAB Lawsuit

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before September 4, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my PLAB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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