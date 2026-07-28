AlayaCare Announces Winners of the 2026 Home-Based Care Momentum Awards





TORONTO, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlayaCare, a leading home-based care technology platform, today announced the winners of the 2026 Home-Based Care Momentum Awards — a program dedicated to recognizing the individuals driving excellence, innovation, and compassion across the home-based care industry.

This year's program received nominations from across North America, drawing thousands of public votes and included a rigorous selection process led by an independent judging panel of home-based care industry leaders. Sixty winners were selected across four categories: Executive Leadership, Frontline Care, Impact and Innovation, and Operational Excellence.

"The home-based care industry is filled with extraordinary people doing extraordinary work, and the Momentum Awards exist to make sure that work doesn't go unrecognized," said Adrian Schauer, CEO of AlayaCare. " The depth and quality of this year's nominations is a testament to how much this industry has grown. These winners represent the best of what home-based care can be, and we're proud to celebrate them."

About the 2026 Momentum Awards

The Home-Based Care Momentum Awards program received hundreds of nominations this year, with each nominee evaluated by a combination of public vote count and an independent judging panel comprising senior leaders from across the home-based care sector. Finalists were selected across four categories:

Executive Leadership — Recognizing leaders who set the vision, culture, and strategic direction that elevates their organizations and the industry as a whole.

— Recognizing leaders who set the vision, culture, and strategic direction that elevates their organizations and the industry as a whole. Frontline Care — Celebrating caregivers and clinicians who deliver exceptional, compassionate care directly to clients every day.

— Celebrating caregivers and clinicians who deliver exceptional, compassionate care directly to clients every day. Impact and Innovation — Honoring individuals who are finding new ways to improve care delivery, outcomes, and access through creativity and technology.

— Honoring individuals who are finding new ways to improve care delivery, outcomes, and access through creativity and technology. Operational Excellence — Recognizing the behind-the-scenes leaders who build the processes, systems, and teams that make great care possible at scale.





2026 Winners

Executive Leadership Alison Green · Ayeshia Quainoo-Tefera · Benoit Goupil · Catherine Morgan · Courtney Segars · Jackie Fox · Jenna Skeen · Kristy Rohwedder · Lindsey Klebenow · Michael Nappi · Sandra Beauchamp · Shilonda Savage · Sofia Yagudaev · Veerpal Dhatt · Yelena Schmidt

Frontline Care Brianna Allen · Dagmaly Santiago · Daniel Flaherty · Doris Joncas · Genee Gillis · Jamilla Mansoor · Judith Armelle Kammoe Kapawou · Marie-Ève St-Pierre · Michelle Hernandez · Pauline Santino · Sabine Sabimbona · Sharon Burton-Young · Smriti Neupane · Tim Griffin · Unna Fuller-Fletcher

Impact and Innovation Alexander Kuczak · Ashley McLellan · Brandis Moran · Cassandra Bernard · Chelsey Ammons · Eileen Hedrick · Eric Dalton · Hamerti Melka · Ifeyinwa Inoma · Jeff Salter · Jeet Shweta Shangari · Kam Muthulingam · Melanie Hval · Michelle Marshall · Robert Stanley

Operational Excellence Becky Torrez · Caleb Roseme · Dana Queen · Julianna Penton · Komal Batra · Katy Packingham · Latisa Kirk · Laura Wilken · Lauren Malik · Lyne Pruneau · Magali Dugas · Melissa Therrien · Sam Pennie · Shannon Loving · Yasmin Mohamoud

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end platform designed to serve public, private, and non-profit home-based and community care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit AlayaCare.com.

Media Contact monicaszalajko@alayacare.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcc66bcb-da0e-47ab-a764-1fcc38e4f286