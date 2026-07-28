Cornerstone Energy Park Implements ISNetworld® to Help Enhance Jobsite Safety Culture

DALLAS, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Cornerstone Energy Park (Cornerstone), an industry-leading producer of key chemical intermediates, transitioned to ISNetworld to help streamline its contractor information management program. ISN will assist Cornerstone with consolidating contractor oversight and elevating compliance efforts across its operations.

“Cornerstone’s partnership with ISNetworld strengthens our commitment to safety, compliance, and operational excellence,” said Matt Bordelon, Sr. Manager, HSSE and Projects at Cornerstone Energy Park. “By aligning with a trusted platform that many of our customers already rely on, we are making it easier to demonstrate Cornerstone standards, streamline prequalification, and build stronger relationships with the vendors we serve.”

Headquartered in Waggaman, Louisiana, Cornerstone operates one of the Gulf Coast region’s largest integrated chemical complexes supplying products used across agriculture, construction, and manufacturing sectors. Cornerstone leverages ISNetworld tools and services such as:

Review and Verification Services (RAVS ® ) for verification of insurance and EHS documentation, including safety statistics and citation information

for verification of insurance and EHS documentation, including safety statistics and citation information API feed to integrate data from Cornerstone internal systems with ISNetworld

Cornerstone plans to implement additional capabilities such as ISN’s Subtracker tool, to manage subcontractor information and increase visibility into cascading compliance throughout the supply chain, and ISN’s workforce sentiment analysis tool, CultureSight®, to help support positive safety culture practices across business operations.

“ISN is proud to provide Cornerstone with support and services to help advance its contractor management strategy,” said Mike Reazin, Vice President of Manufacturing at ISN. “By transitioning to ISNetworld, Cornerstone is reinforcing its dedication to compliance while creating a strong foundation for operational excellence.”

For more information about ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About Cornerstone Energy Park, LLC

Headquartered in Waggaman, Louisiana with approximately 400 employees, Cornerstone Energy Park is an industry-leading manufacturer of high-quality intermediate chemicals, including acrylonitrile, melamine, sulfuric acid, urea, and other products used for a variety of end-market applications. For more information, visit cornerstonechemco.com .