Capital, Composites, and Construction: Why Boxabl, T3 Defense, and Xeriant Are Drawing Attention

DENVER, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) -- The market opened with investors digesting a mix of capital markets activity and manufacturing developments, led by Boxabl (NASDAQ: BXBL) filing a universal mixed shelf registration that would allow the company to raise up to $500 million over time. Meanwhile, T3 Defense (NASDAQ: DFNS) continues attracting attention after last week's announcement that its Industrial Techno-Logic Solutions (ITS) subsidiary delivered a sophisticated composite manufacturing production line, reinforcing the company's strategy of becoming a key builder of defense and industrial manufacturing infrastructure. The developments also shine a spotlight on Xeriant (OTCQB: XERI), whose advanced composite technologies target many of the same end markets from a different point in the value chain.

Boxabl: Raising Capital to Scale Factory-Built Housing

Boxabl announced that it has filed a mixed shelf registration that would permit the company to issue up to $500 million of various securities over time, including common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants, subscription rights, purchase contracts, units, and shares held by existing security holders. The filing provides financial flexibility rather than representing an immediate capital raise, with proceeds, if raised, intended for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The filing comes as Boxabl continues pursuing its vision of transforming home construction through factory-built modular housing. Rather than constructing homes entirely on-site, Boxabl manufactures standardized housing modules in a factory environment before transporting them to their final destination for rapid installation. The company's flagship "Casita" design is intended to simplify production, lower construction costs, improve consistency, and significantly reduce the time required to complete a home compared with traditional building methods.

The broader modular housing industry has attracted increasing attention as builders search for solutions to labor shortages, rising material costs, and persistent housing supply constraints. Factory-built construction also offers potential advantages in quality control, scalability, and logistics. Access to additional capital could support Boxabl's efforts to expand manufacturing capacity as it seeks to commercialize its production model on a larger scale.

Xeriant: Advanced Composite Technology Could Complement the Modular Housing Revolution

As modular housing gains momentum, Xeriant offers a technology story that extends beyond conventional building materials. The company has developed NexBoard, an advanced composite building panel designed as a next-generation alternative to drywall and traditional wood-based construction products.

Unlike conventional sheathing materials, NexBoard is designed to provide enhanced fire resistance, moisture resistance, mold resistance, dimensional stability, and durability while utilizing sustainable recycled materials. Those characteristics could make it particularly well suited for factory-built housing, where lightweight, durable panels capable of withstanding transportation and repeated handling are highly desirable.

Because modular homes are manufactured in centralized facilities before being transported, sometimes hundreds or thousands of miles, to installation sites, construction materials must tolerate shipping stresses while maintaining structural integrity and minimizing maintenance requirements. Xeriant has positioned NexBoard as a product that addresses many of these challenges while also supporting increasingly stringent building codes and sustainability initiatives. If modular construction continues expanding, advanced composite materials such as NexBoard could become increasingly relevant as manufacturers seek higher-performance alternatives to traditional wood products.

T3 Defense: Manufacturing Infrastructure Story Continues to Build Momentum

Following yesterday's market attention, T3 Defense remains a company that investors may continue watching after last week's announcement highlighting the capabilities of its majority-owned subsidiary, ITS.

ITS announced it successfully designed and delivered a custom fiberglass composite production line for a leading Israeli building materials manufacturer. The project demonstrates the company's ability to transfer manufacturing expertise originally developed for defense applications into commercial industrial markets.

Rather than producing composite materials itself, ITS designs complete production systems that allow customers to manufacture advanced composite products at industrial scale. The company integrates engineering design, machining, automated production, supply chain management, factory deployment, and process optimization into turnkey manufacturing solutions using its proprietary Design for Manufacturing (DFM) methodology.

This strategy differentiates T3 Defense from many traditional defense contractors. Instead of focusing solely on finished products, the company acquires businesses occupying critical positions within manufacturing supply chains, particularly where specialized engineering, qualification requirements, and production expertise create barriers to entry.

T3 Defense and Xeriant: Two Different Approaches to the Same Advanced Materials Opportunity

Although T3 Defense and Xeriant both participate in advanced materials markets, their business models remain fundamentally different.

T3 Defense focuses on manufacturing execution. Through acquisitions such as ITS, it builds businesses that generate revenue by designing production systems, supporting defense manufacturing, and helping customers scale industrial production. Its value proposition centers on operational capability, engineering expertise, and recurring manufacturing-related revenue.

Xeriant, meanwhile, has historically emphasized technology innovation and intellectual property development. Its portfolio includes advanced nanomaterials, fire-resistant composites, aerospace technologies, and NexBoard, with commercialization expected through licensing arrangements, partnerships, and strategic collaborations rather than directly operating manufacturing facilities.

Viewed together, the companies occupy complementary positions within the advanced materials ecosystem. T3 Defense is building the factories and production systems capable of manufacturing next-generation materials, while Xeriant is developing advanced material technologies that could ultimately be manufactured at scale. As demand grows for lightweight composites, resilient construction materials, aerospace innovation, and advanced manufacturing capabilities, both companies illustrate different approaches to participating in the same long-term industrial trends.

Sources

Boxabl SEC Filing (Form S-3 Shelf Registration): https://www.sec.gov

Boxabl Corporate Website: https://www.boxabl.com

T3 Defense Corporate Website: https://www.t3dfns.com

Industrial Techno-Logic Solutions (ITS): https://www.its-eng.com

Xeriant Corporate Website: https://www.xeriant.com





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