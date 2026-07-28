Colorectal Cancer Doesn’t Care How Young You Are

Key Takeaways:

This August, World Cancer Support Month, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance) spotlights its Never Too Young Taskforce, Project Cure CRC and support resources.

The Alliance’s Never Too Young Taskforce of patients, survivors, caregivers and experts, drives awareness and advocacy, while Project Cure CRC drives research innovation to end this growing crisis.

Visit colorectalcancer.org to learn more about the disease, find support, or get involved.





WASHINGTON, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorectal cancer (CRC) is no longer a disease of old age. Rates of young-onset colorectal cancer, diagnosed in adults under 50, continue to rise, and the disease has become the deadliest cancer in this age group. Three out of four young-onset colorectal cancer patients are diagnosed at later stages when the disease is harder to treat. Too many patients are being told they're "too young" to have it. In August for World Cancer Support Month, the leading nonprofit Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), is working to change that through its Never Too Young Taskforce and Project Cure CRC initiatives. The Never Too Young Taskforce of patients, survivors, caregivers, and experts drives awareness and advocacy, while Project Cure CRC is accelerating research toward better treatments to help end this disease.

"I saw several doctors before my diagnosis," said Jenna Scott, a young-onset colorectal cancer patient and Alliance Never Too Young Taskforce member. "I stressed my recurring and worsening symptoms, but they thought I was too young. You're never too young."

Jenna's story is far from unique. Many patients report misdiagnosis and the need to advocate for themselves for months, or even years, before receiving an accurate diagnosis.

A Growing Public Health Concern

Colorectal cancer is increasingly striking people in the prime of their lives who are raising kids, building careers, and, in many cases, unaware they're at risk. The Alliance's Never Too Young Taskforce was created to close that awareness gap, giving people the information and community they need to recognize risk factors and symptoms early, when treatment can be most effective. The Alliance’s Project Cure CRC initiative is building customized care to improve outcomes.

"We don't know for sure why young-onset colorectal cancer rates are rising, but we do know that some young patients’ symptoms are missed, concerns are dismissed, and there is a dangerous lack of awareness," said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. "The Never Too Young Taskforce is bridging that gap through education and community, while Project Cure CRC is working to find answers faster to save lives."

Know Your Risk. Know the Symptoms. Advocate for Yourself.

Members of the Never Too Young Taskforce share their stories, encourage community activations and ask people to take three concrete steps to help reverse the trend:

Educate yourself and your family about colorectal cancer risk factors and symptoms.

about colorectal cancer risk factors and symptoms. Know your personal risk , including family history and any relevant genetic factors.

, including family history and any relevant genetic factors. Be your own health advocate, and don't stop asking questions until you have answers.





Key symptoms to watch for include:

Bleeding – blood in or on the stool, which may appear bright red or make stool appear black and tarry

– blood in or on the stool, which may appear bright red or make stool appear black and tarry Changing bowel habits – new or persistent diarrhea, constipation, or narrower stools

– new or persistent diarrhea, constipation, or narrower stools Persistent abdominal discomfort – cramping, gas, bloating, or a feeling that the bowel isn't fully empty

– cramping, gas, bloating, or a feeling that the bowel isn't fully empty Unexplained weight loss or fatigue – losing weight unintentionally or excessive tiredness





While colorectal cancer doesn't always cause symptoms, the Alliance urges anyone experiencing these signs, regardless of age, to seek medical attention, and to advocate for their health. Seek a second opinion if concerns aren't taken seriously.

Support Resources for Patients and Families

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance offers free support for anyone with questions about their risk, symptoms, or diagnosis:

Free Helpline: Cancer care navigators are available to discuss questions and next steps at (877) 422-2030 .

Cancer care navigators are available to discuss questions and next steps at . Screening Quiz: A short, free quiz at getscreened.org helps people understand risk, when to get checked, and which screening option might be best.

A short, free quiz at helps people understand risk, when to get checked, and which screening option might be best. Young-Onset Communities: Join online support groups and a Buddy Program at colorectalcancer.org/resources-support/community-support/young-onset-support .

Join online support groups and a Buddy Program at . Project Cure CRC: Research and an adaptive clinical trial platform that matches CRC patients with cutting-edge treatments, will bring better options to patients faster.





Get involved with Project Cure CRC to make a lifesaving difference at colorectalcancer.org/curecrc .

About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is the leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to ending colon and rectal cancers. The Alliance helps people facing the disease today, while innovating toward a future where fewer people are diagnosed and more lives are saved. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Alliance invests in innovation, supports patients and families, champions awareness and advocacy, and builds community to ensure no one faces this disease alone. For more information, visit colorectalcancer.org or call the helpline at (877) 422-2030. Connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and TikTok .

Media Contact:

Emily Blasi

eblasi@ccalliance.org

(202) 971-9964

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/26b659d0-ad9f-4ecc-8634-61c166079262