ERAS Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Erasca, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) during the period from January 14, 2025 through April 26, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Erasca shares lost $11.59 per share, a decline of approximately 53.9%, after two corrective disclosures on April 27-28, 2026 revealed patent infringement allegations from Revolution Medicines and a previously undisclosed patient death in the ERAS-0015 Phase 1 trial. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on August 10, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and asset managers that acquired ERAS shares during the Class Period face potential portfolio losses tied to allegedly artificial price inflation. Erasca raised approximately $258.8 million through a January 2026 common stock offering conducted under a shelf registration statement on Form S-3. The securities action contends that this offering occurred while the Company concealed material risks to its lead drug candidate, including intellectual property vulnerabilities and adverse clinical safety data.

Institutional holders that purchased shares in or traceable to the January 2026 offering, or on the open market during the Class Period, may have fiduciary obligations to evaluate recovery options on behalf of beneficiaries.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

For plan fiduciaries governed by ERISA or analogous state pension statutes, the duty to protect plan assets may require affirmative steps when portfolio holdings suffer losses attributable to alleged securities fraud. The ERAS securities action presents the following considerations for institutional holders:

Erasca's stock traded at $21.49 on April 24, 2026, before falling to $9.90 by close on April 28, representing a two-day destruction of more than half of all equity value

The January 2026 offering raised $258.8 million from institutional and retail investors at prices the lawsuit alleges were artificially inflated by undisclosed patent and safety risks

Fiduciaries who held ERAS through the corrective disclosure period may need to document whether recovery participation was evaluated and pursued

Lead plaintiff appointment gives institutional investors direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

Serving as lead plaintiff carries no additional financial obligation; counsel fees are contingent and court-approved

Absent class members retain the right to participate in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff





Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (888) SueWallSt.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiff ensures that experienced, sophisticated parties guide the litigation on behalf of the entire class, and their fiduciary obligations may require active evaluation of recovery opportunities when portfolio holdings are affected by alleged fraud." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The complaint alleges that Erasca's repeated preclinical comparisons positioning ERAS-0015 as superior to RevMed's RMC-6236 were improper, and that the Company failed to disclose that a Phase 1 trial patient classified as a Grade 3 TRAE of pneumonitis died after the condition progressed to Grade 5 following withdrawal of supportive care per patient decision. These revelations, once public, eliminated over half of Erasca's value in just two days.

Case Summary

The action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or acquired Erasca common stock between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track Levi & Korsinsky record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ERAS Lawsuit

Q: When did Erasca allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from January 14, 2025 through April 26, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through two corrective disclosures on April 27-28, 2026, causing a combined stock decline of approximately 53.9%.

Q: Who is eligible to join the ERAS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased ERAS stock or securities between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact SueWallSt before August 10, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Why should investors choose Levi & Korsinsky? A: Ranked among top securities litigation firms by ISS for seven consecutive years. Recovered hundreds of millions for shareholders with extensive federal court experience.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.