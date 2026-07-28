Bynder Announces Record H1 2026 Growth, Driven by Enterprise AI Adoption, Customer Expansion, and Product Innovation

AMSTERDAM, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bynder , a global leader in AI-powered enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM), today announced continued business and product momentum following H1 2026, fueled by growing enterprise demand for strategic DAM deployments that help brands manage, govern, and activate content at scale.

Business Growth and Momentum

Customer expansion grew 46% year-over-year, as existing customers deepened their strategic DAM deployments and adopted more of Bynder’s ever-evolving platform capabilities. Content Experiences Omnichannel also grew 47%, reflecting increased demand from companies using Bynder to deliver approved, optimized content from their DAM system of record to digital touchpoints that drive engagement and conversions.

Bynder also continued to see strong adoption of its AI technology, with more than 1,400 customers now leveraging Bynder AI capabilities. This momentum includes a 3 fold quarter-over-quarter increase in customer subscriptions to Bynder’s Agentic AI Platform , as enterprises deploy multiple AI Agents to automate and optimize end-to-end content workflows while maintaining the human-led governance, permissions, and control required for enterprise use.

“Bynder is deeply embedded in customer content workflows,” said Bob Hickey, Chief Executive Officer at Bynder. “The momentum of our Agentic platform, launched in July 2025, and the value it delivers to our customers, shows the importance of a system of record for creative content in an AI-powered world.”

Customer Adoption - The Power of the Community

Bynder customers continue to demonstrate the business impact of a community-driven approach. The third annual Bynder Spotlight Awards highlight 11 customers with best-in-class deployments achieving exceptional results with Bynder across 10 categories, including the Agentic AI Innovation Award, AI Search Excellence Award, and Best Strategic DAM Deployment.

These organizations are achieving new levels of productivity and ROI by sharing best practices, building on the collective strength, and capitalizing on the transformative power of Bynder’s human-led AI. A prime example is Specsavers , a global optical and audiology retailer and recipient of the 2026 Agentic AI Innovation Award, which uses Bynder AI Agents to automate metadata enrichment and accessibility across its content supply chain, cutting asset upload times by 50% and eliminating metadata errors.

Product Innovation

Product innovation remained a major focus in H1. Bynder advanced its open and composable platform strategy with new integrations and launched the Bynder Brand Compliance Agent and a new MCP Server designed to support AI workflows across enterprise technology ecosystems.

These innovations reflect Bynder’s continued focus on helping enterprises connect creation to control and control to activation, giving both people and AI access to the same approved assets, metadata, and business rules so content can be adapted and distributed with greater speed and confidence.

Global Expansion

To further accelerate its customer-inspired roadmap, Bynder also opened a new product and technology location in Bangalore, focused on software engineering, platform infrastructure, and developer experience. The new location expands Bynder’s global talent footprint and supports continued investment in the AI-first capabilities enterprises need to transform content into a growth engine.

Looking Ahead: Bynder Connect 2026 in Amsterdam

Bynder will bring its global ecosystem together at Bynder Connect 2026 , taking place September 9–10 in Amsterdam. Centered on the theme "The Power of the Community," the flagship conference will feature customer-led keynotes, interactive strategy sessions, and practical frameworks for building high-performing, AI-enabled content organizations together.

For more information on Bynder’s Digital Asset Management platform, visit: https://www.bynder.com/ .

Contact:

Max Borges Agency for Bynder

bynder@maxborgesagency.com